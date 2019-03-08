Trial of Ipswich man accused of stealing from former partner adjourned

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of stealing a driving licence, a passport and other items including footwear during a burglary at his former partner's home has been adjourned until Thursday (May 8).

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Malcolm Wallis, 61, of Morgan Drive, Ipswich, who denies burglary at Christine Mann's home in Barham in September last year and an alternative offence of theft.

The case was adjourned on Wednesday (May 8) until Thursday due to the defendant's ill health.

The court has heard that Mrs Mann called the police after she noticed items were missing from her home after the end of her relationship with Wallis in August last year.

In addition to her driving licence and passport she also found that two boxes containing shoes, a first aid kit and a duvet set had disappeared but she could find no sign of a break-in.

Giving evidence, Mrs Mann said she and Willis had been in a relationship since 2010 but she had ended it on her birthday in August last year.

She had subsequently noticed that items were missing from her home and contacted the police.