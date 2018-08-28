Trial of Tavis murder accused scheduled to start

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens is expected to start next week.

A jury panel was sworn-in last week and prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC is expected to open the case, which is expected to last up to February 15, on Wednesday December 5.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Aristote Yenge, 22, of no fixed address, Adebayo Amusa, 19, of Sovereign Road in Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Leon Glasgow, 41, of no fixed address, Isaac Calver, 18, of St Helen’s Street, Ipswich and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, who are also accused of murder.

All six have been charged with acting together in the murder of Mr Spencer-Aitkens, 17, of Pownall Road, Ipswich.

Mr Spencer-Aitkens died in Packard Avenue on June 2.