Rare triangular Ipswich house set for auction

PUBLISHED: 17:49 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 20 November 2019

The end terrace property in Ipswich is in the shape of a triangle. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

The end terrace property in Ipswich is in the shape of a triangle. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Previously home to a quirky art gallery this 'one of a kind' triangle building in the centre of Ipswich is set to go under the hammer.

One of the inside floors of the triangle shaped property in Ipswich. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICHOne of the inside floors of the triangle shaped property in Ipswich. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

Being triangular in shape this end of terrace property offers a wealth of opportunities for an imaginative property entrepreneur - with the possibility of converting it into two studio-style flats, subject to planning permission.

Situated in Grimwade Street, just a short walk away from the university, the one bedroom end of terrace house is set to be sold for £60,000 to £80,000 at auction next month.

In recent years it has been let as a quirky art gallery on the ground floor, with independent self contained living accommodation on the first floor.

There may be an opportunity to combine both areas into one space, but a spokesman for Goldings, who is marketing the property, says a higher yield may be possible through letting it as two units.

Inside the triangle shaped property in Ipswich. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICHInside the triangle shaped property in Ipswich. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

He said: "It would be relatively easy to convert it into a one terrace property, but any changes to the front of the home would be subject to planning permission.

"Personally I would convert it into two separate studio flats as potential investors may want to rent them out, due to their ideal location near to the university."

He also added that this is an extremely rare find.

"I've been in this industry around 40 years and I've never before come across a triangular property like this," he said.

The rear of the triangle shaped property in Ipswich. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICHThe rear of the triangle shaped property in Ipswich. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

The space is very small and would need a lot of work - but Goldings say that once completed the studio flats would be "let the day they go on the market".

The plot will be up for sale at Goldings Auction on Wednesday, December 4 at The Hangar, Milsoms Kesgrave.

For more information see here.

Read more: Plot of Ipswich land set for auction - what would you do with it?

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

