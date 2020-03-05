E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Doctor who 'examined woman's breasts' for earache still able to work 10 years on

05 March, 2020 - 07:30
Allegations against Dr Motala included one incident at The Riverside Clinic in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A locum GP who treated a woman's earache by examining her breasts, genitalia and buttocks is still able to work as a doctor - a decade after concerns were first raised.

Dr Rashid Motala, first referred to a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing in 2010, has since appeared before 12 further hearings relating to his conduct.

Concerns were initially raised about Dr Motala's behaviour, which included inappropriately examining a woman's breasts at the Riverside Clinic in Ipswich, while he was working part-time as a locum GP.

Following an initial fitness to practice hearing, he was suspended for 12 months, before being allowed to rejoin the medical register.

After a recent review hearing, Dr Motala had conditions imposed on his registration for a further 12 months, after his fitness to practice was found to be impaired.

This means he can work but must notify the General Medical Council of his current post, if he is planning to work abroad, share any performance reports with them, alongside various other details.

Allegations against him in Ipswich included an incident which occurred on May 5, 2008, when a female patient was complaining of earache.

Dr Motala saw her at Riverside Clinic and carried out a vaginal examination, a rectal examination and a breast examination. At the end of the consultation, he gave the patient his email address.

The breast examination and email were found to be inappropriate, though none of the above allegations were found to be sexually motivated.

However, during a separate incident in 2007, Dr Motala's conduct was considered to be sexually motivated.

He admitted examining a female patient's breasts in an inappropriate manner, took her trousers off without consent, and rubbed her bottom in a sexually motivated way.

Subsequent tribunals found Dr Motala had developed insight into his initial misconduct and had re-mediated the initial failings.

In an email sent ahead of his most recent tribunal, Dr Motala said he was considering his future - adding he may wish to retire.

The tribunal panel concluded: "12 months (of conditions) allows Dr Motala time to fully consider his future."

His registration will be kept under review with another hearing scheduled for 12 months' time.

