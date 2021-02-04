Published: 1:17 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 2:04 PM February 4, 2021

A Gainsborough family man, who idolised his 16 grandchildren and was a father to anyone who needed help, has died aged 63.

Terry Grimswood was one of eight siblings growing up and went on to have six children of his own, placing family above all else in life.

Terry right as a boy, with his mother and sister - Credit: Kerry Howard

The lorry driver and mechanic, who lived in Ipswich with his partner of 38 years Mandy, went into hospital with heart problems in the New Year.

He had been bed-bound prior to his hospital admission, and despite testing negative for Covid-19 three times at the beginning of his stay, he was eventually diagnosed with the virus.

His daughter Kerry Howard was there with step mum Mandy when he passed away from heart failure on Monday, February 1, having suffering from diabetes and other health issues.

Terry with his daughter Kerry on her wedding day - Credit: Kerry Howard

"He was like a Jekyll and Hyde character but also known as a Del Boy," she said. "He was a father figure to so many people, he welcomed them all into his home and didn't care where they had come from or what walk of life.

"He was known for his personality and character, people would just go to him with their problems and he would give them help and advice. It brought him a lot of happiness to know he could help them.

"He was all about family, we would have huge get togethers, big barbeques in the summer. He spent a lot of time with his grandchildren and there's a 17th on the way now.

Terry with one of his six children, Leanne - Credit: Kerry Howard

"Some of them are doing so well and he was so proud but it's just sad he won't get to see them grow up and begin their careers."

Kerry, who has seven children of her own, lost her mum in October and is taking on the already devastating task of planning a second funeral during the pandemic.

The number of guests has been limited to 30 but well wishers are welcome to come pay their respects in Landseer Road at 9.15am on February 22, when Terry will arrive at his home for the last time, before beginning the journey to the ceremony.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the costs of the funeral.