Tributes paid to man and woman who died after three-vehicle crash

Floral tributes have been laid by the side of the road after a man and a woman died following a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash at the roundabout which leads to Hawthorn Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road in the town at about 10.30am on Saturday (July 9).

The three vehicles involved in the incident were a Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a blue Ford Fiesta.

A man in the Ford Fiesta died in the crash. A woman, a passenger in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrookes hospital for treatment.

Over the weekend, she also died in hospital.

The two victims have been named by police as Edward Windsor Ransome, 82, of Ipswich and Margaret Rose Ransome, 79, of Ipswich.

Tributes from family and friends of the man and woman have been laid by the side of the road, near the scene of the crash.

Community leaders said they were "devastated" following the crash.

Speaking after the news that a second person had died, Nadia Cenci, Suffolk county councillor for Chantry, said: "I'm devastated to hear about the second person.

"I've been more upset about this than most other things that have happened in Ipswich.

"I'm very upset about it and I want to make sure we do all we can for these families.

"I extend my sympathies and if there's anything I can do, I'll make sure I do it.

"I could cry, I keep waking up thinking about it."

As a result of this crash, St Francis Church, which is in Hawthorn Drive, will be offering prayer space for those affected by the incident.

The opening times will be 8.30am to 2.30pm on Wednesday, 10am to 12.30pm on Thursday, and 8.30am to 11.30am on Friday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage of the incident has been asked to contact Ipswich Roads Policing and quote CAD 132 of July 9, 2022.



