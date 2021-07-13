News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Tributes paid to Paul Mariner outside Portman Road

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:10 AM July 13, 2021   
Tributes have been paid to Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner who died aged 68 

Fans have left tributes to former Ipswich Town and England footballer Paul Mariner outside the stadium where he enjoyed some of his greatest moments.

Mariner died on Friday, July 9 aged 68 after a brief battle with brain cancer.

Fans have placed Ipswich Town shirts, scarves and flowers across the Sir Bobby Robson statue outside the Portman Road ground. 

Mariner's family posted a statement on Twitter that said: "We would like to thank all of the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and for the messages that were sent to him, they meant a great deal to him and us."

Players and fans also took part in a minute's applause to remember a "true legend" before Town's game against Dartford on Saturday, July 10. 

Mariner's former teammates paid tribute to "an unbelievable footballer".

The legendary player, made 260 appearances for Town between 1976 and 1984 scoring 96 goals, he also represented England between 1977 and 1985.


