Published: 5:30 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 5:01 PM December 8, 2020

A family has paid tribute to a well-known Ipswich taxi driver who “loved to make people happy”.

Tim Hoey Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

During an inquest into Tim Hoey’s death at Suffolk Coroner’s Court yesterday, his family described the 47-year-old as a “wonderful man with a big heart”, who lived for his four daughters, two step-daughters and two grandchildren.

Mr Hoey died on May 2 this year after police were called to his home in Rosehill Crescent, Ipswich, by a friend who was concerned for his welfare.

Officers found Mr Hoey at the property and there were no signs of life, the inquest heard.

The cause of death was unascertained at Mr Hoey’s post-mortem examination, Dr Daniel Sharpstone, assistant coroner for Suffolk, said.

Tim Hoey pictured with members of his family Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY - Credit: Tim Hoey's family

The inquest heard that Mr Hoey had a past history of anorexia and epilepsy and was known to mental health services.

He had also been suffering with a chest infection for the past four weeks prior to his death, and had been prescribed antibiotics, Dr Sharpstone told the inquest.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Hoey was shielding and told health professionals leading up to his death that the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were having an impact on how he was feeling as he was unable to see his family.

A test for coronavirus came back negative, the inquest heard.

Tim Hoey was aged 47 Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY - Credit: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY

In a family statement read in court, one of Mr Hoey’s daughters Lisa’Marie, 25, said her dad, who was a former pupil at Kesgrave High School, worked as a taxi driver for many years and was “well-known to many people in Ipswich”.

She said he loved to joke and to make people happy, adding: “Above all else, the most important thing in this world to our dad was his daughters and grandchildren.

“He was so looking forward to this lockdown being over and for all of us to be together again.”

MORE: ‘He touched so many hearts’ - Inquest into death of much loved father opensConcluding, Dr Sharpstone told the inquest there were “a number of possibilities” that may have led to Mr Hoey’s death.

Tim Hoey and his family at his wedding to Kathy in 2015. Pictured from left, Verity, Dalia, Aonie, Kathy, Tim, Lisa'Marie, Ria and Freya. Picture: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY - Credit: TIM HOEY'S FAMILY

These included the possibility of serious complications caused by an epileptic seizure.

But he added: “Although there are a number of possibilities, there is no evidence for any of them.”

Dr Sharpstone said given the cause of death was unascertained, he had no choice but to record an open conclusion.