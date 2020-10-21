Tributes paid to ‘best mum in the world’ who died suddenly aged 44

Paul Fry and his fiancee Rachel who died suddenly aged 44.

The fiance of a mother-of-seven who died suddenly aged 44 has paid tribute to “the most beautiful person“ he knew.

Mother-of-seven Rachel Fry died suddenly aged 44.

Rachel Beaumont - known as Rachel Fry - was found unresponsive in bed in her Ipswich home by her eldest child on October 1.

Her fiance, Paul Fry was at work when he received a call from his step-son saying that his mum was not breathing.

Despite the emergency services tending to her at the scene, she could not be saved.

“I was out in my lorry when our eldest called me to say she hadn’t got up to get the kids ready for school which is really unlike her,” Mr Fry said.

Rachel Fry died suddenly aged 44. Her family are hoping to raise money for a celebration of her life.

“He said she wasn’t breathing and so I called 999 and drove back as soon as I could.

“When I got back there were loads of police cars and ambulances and a police officer told me she had died.

“I just broke down. I still can’t believe it. I keep expecting her to text me or call.

“It doesn’t feel real.”

MORE: Donate to Rachel’s celebration of life here

The couple were due to get married in 2021 and move in together so that they look after their five children, which Mr Fry will now bring up on his own.

The 44-year-old also had two children from a previous relationship.

The lorry driver said he could “never be as good a parent as she was”.

He said: “I know I’m biased but she was the best mother In the world.

“She would do anything to make our kids happy.

“All the motherly stuff - the home was always perfect.

“I worry now, I’ll try my best but I still don’t think I can be good enough for them. Not in the same way Rachel used to be.

“She was just a beautiful person. She would do anything for anyone.”

Mr Fry is now hoping to raise funds to hold a celebration of Rachel’s life on November 10, which would have been her 45th birthday.

A Gofundme page which aims to raise £7,000 has been set up and Mr Fry is hoping to raise enough to bury his fiance so her children have a place to visit.

“Rachel passing wasn’t her fault or anyone else’s, she just didn’t wake up,” Mr Fry said.

“I just want to give the kids a place they can go and speak to their mum.

“But it’s expensive to bury someone and to buy a gravestone so we just need a bit of help.”

Rachel’s death is still unexplained and Suffolk’s Coroners service is still working to establish her cause of death.