'He leaves a lasting legacy': Tributes to co-founder of Ipswich hospice

Published: 6:25 PM September 16, 2021

Tributes have been paid to Terry Mott, who co-founded St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Tributes have been paid to one of the co-founders and "driving force" behind St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich after his death.

Terry Mott was born in London and worked as a consultant radiotherapist and oncologist at Ipswich Hospital for many years.

Alongside Nick Ridley, Dr Mott spearheaded the team which oversaw the creation of St Elizabeth Hospice in 1989, which has cared for thousands of patients from across East Anglia.

He was a trustee of the hospice until he retired from the board in April 2008, when he became vice president.

But Dr Mott maintained his support and interest in the hospice, including attending the service’s 30th anniversary celebrations in November 2019.

Dr Mott lived in Woodbridge with his wife Elizabeth, with whom he had four children.

Sadly, he died aged 85 on September 1, St Elizabeth Hospice confirmed.

Judi Newman, chief executive of St Elizabeth Hospice, said "the whole hospice family" was saddened by Dr Mott's passing and paid tribute to his role in founding the service.

She said: "Terry played a phenomenal role in helping establish the hospice.

"His passion for supporting and caring for others can be seen every day at the hospice and he leaves a lasting legacy that has touched the lives of so many already and will continue to help many more for years to come."

William Barnes, a member of the board of trustees, described Dr Mott as the "driving force" behind the hospice.

He added: "As a trustee for many years he was always coming up with ideas for developing services and raising funds.

Terry Mott and other directors and trustees meeting HRH The Earl of Wessex during his tour of St Elizabeth Hospice in 2006 - Credit: JERRY TURNER

"His gentle sense of humour and his infectious enthusiasm were constantly in evidence while he was dealing with patients, staff and supporters.

"We all owe so much to him for the tremendous contribution that the hospice is now able to make to our community."

Verity Jolly, director of patient services at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "I have had the pleasure of knowing Terry from the opening of the hospice.

"I remember fondly the weekends when I was the ward sister and he came in to see patients. When I think of Terry I think of his commitment and sense of humour."

Chris Wiltshire, who worked alongside Dr Mott for 15 years at Ipswich Hospital, said: "Without Terry having the courage to come to Ipswich in the early 1970s, I am not convinced we would have retained a specialist oncology unit at Ipswich Hospital.

"His single minded approach ensured that the unit had some of the most up to date equipment in the country.

"The superb St Elizabeth Hospice we see today is also a testament to his passionate and dogged perseverance to see an uncompromisingly top rate symptom and continuing care for east Suffolk.

"It is a measure of his profound humanity that he always wanted the best care for his patients and their families."

St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Ian Turner, chairman of St Elizabeth Hospice’s Board of Trustees, said: "To the end of their remarkable lives, both Terry and Nick Ridley never once relinquished their enthusiasm and support for St Elizabeth Hospice.

"They both had the foresight and intuition to encourage, advise and prompt the Board without ever interfering.

"Despite his failing health, as our vice president, Terry maintained a sharp and keen interest in the hospice that he played such a massive part in founding and he will be very sadly missed."

Sue Tunaley, head of executive office at the hospice, added: "Terry was my late mother’s oncologist for many years, eventually referring her to the hospice.

"I will always remember him with great affection, on a personal level for the care he gave my mother and as the founding father of St Elizabeth Hospice."