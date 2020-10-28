E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Think about what is safe’ - County leaders on trick or treating this Halloween

28 October, 2020 - 16:30
People in Suffolk are being urged to think about what is safe this Halloween Picture: GETTY IMAGES

People in Suffolk are being urged to think about what is safe this Halloween Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Rawpixel Ltd. (Rawpixel Ltd. (Photographer) - [None]

People in Suffolk have been urged to “take a step back” and think about what is safe this Halloween as the county strives to keep the number of Covid-19 cases down.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said people needed to be sensible when meeting with others. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILStuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said people needed to be sensible when meeting with others. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The Suffolk Resilience Forum, which is made up of the county’s NHS, emergency and public services, said everyone has a responsibility to keep each other safe and follow coronavirus regulations.

Ahead of Halloween on Saturday, the government has suggested trick or treating can take place in certain areas of the country, with people encouraged to follow the rules which apply in their area.

A poll in this newspaper last month revealed 65% of people in Suffolk believed trick or treating was too risky during the coronavirus pandemic, while 35% thought it could be done safely providing rules on social distancing and groups were followed.

You may also want to watch:

The custom has become increasingly popular in recent years but the forum urged anyone planning to take part to respect residents who may not want to be disturbed or are self-isolating.

MORE: Should children be allowed to trick-or-treat during coronavirus pandemic?

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said Halloween can still be fun but “there is a balance” between protecting people while letting youngsters have enjoy themselves.

“With Halloween around the corner, we would usually be getting together in each other’s houses, or meeting up to go trick or treating. This year we can still have fun, but we must take a step back and think about what is safe to do. The rules that keep us safe from Covid-19 every day apply just as much at Halloween,” he said.

“There is a balance between protecting each other from the spread of the coronavirus, while still letting youngsters enjoy themselves. We must all keep each other safe – remember that younger people can have the virus but not show any symptoms. However, they can still pass it on to older, vulnerable people who can fall seriously ill.”

He added that how the county marks celebrations, such as Halloween, will impact further potential lockdown regulations.

“We are all striving to keep Suffolk out of lockdown measures, and the way we celebrate Halloween – and how we mark forthcoming events like Bonfire Night and Remembrance Sunday – will have an impact on this,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drunk driver caught at more than five times limit is jailed

Harriet Eade, who was more than five times the limit, has been jailed Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Pizza giants take on EFL Trophy sponsorship

Papa John's has taken over sponsorship of the EFL Trophy. Picture: EFL

Criminal damage and thefts at Suffolk churches rising, report says

Reverend Peter Goodridge at St John's Church in Elmswell, where lead was stolen from the roof in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Think about what is safe’ - County leaders on trick or treating this Halloween

People in Suffolk are being urged to think about what is safe this Halloween Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Mother of cancer victim names Elmer elephant ‘Elizabeth’ in tribute to hospice

Ceri Pilcher lost daughter Katie in 2012 and put forward the winning name Elizabeth as a tribute to the hospice which cared for her. Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE