People in Suffolk have been urged to “take a step back” and think about what is safe this Halloween as the county strives to keep the number of Covid-19 cases down.

The Suffolk Resilience Forum, which is made up of the county’s NHS, emergency and public services, said everyone has a responsibility to keep each other safe and follow coronavirus regulations.

Ahead of Halloween on Saturday, the government has suggested trick or treating can take place in certain areas of the country, with people encouraged to follow the rules which apply in their area.

A poll in this newspaper last month revealed 65% of people in Suffolk believed trick or treating was too risky during the coronavirus pandemic, while 35% thought it could be done safely providing rules on social distancing and groups were followed.

The custom has become increasingly popular in recent years but the forum urged anyone planning to take part to respect residents who may not want to be disturbed or are self-isolating.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said Halloween can still be fun but “there is a balance” between protecting people while letting youngsters have enjoy themselves.

“With Halloween around the corner, we would usually be getting together in each other’s houses, or meeting up to go trick or treating. This year we can still have fun, but we must take a step back and think about what is safe to do. The rules that keep us safe from Covid-19 every day apply just as much at Halloween,” he said.

“There is a balance between protecting each other from the spread of the coronavirus, while still letting youngsters enjoy themselves. We must all keep each other safe – remember that younger people can have the virus but not show any symptoms. However, they can still pass it on to older, vulnerable people who can fall seriously ill.”

He added that how the county marks celebrations, such as Halloween, will impact further potential lockdown regulations.

“We are all striving to keep Suffolk out of lockdown measures, and the way we celebrate Halloween – and how we mark forthcoming events like Bonfire Night and Remembrance Sunday – will have an impact on this,” he said.