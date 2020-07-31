Days Gone By: Looking back at Trimley Carnival fun
One of Suffolk’s longest running summer carnivals is set to return next year – and the organisers have already announced its theme.
Last year Trimley Carnival celebrated its 50th anniversary as the twin villages came together for a golden celebration to mark the milestone.
This year’s event, like so many others, had to be cancelled because of the virus crisis.
Today our gallery turns the clock back to the 1960s, 70s and a little more recent to some of the carnival queens and procession entries from years gone by.
The parade is always the highlight of the day, making its way along High Road to join Trimley St Mary and Trimley St Martin as one, with the main entertainment taking place on the field at the sports and social club.
Next year’s event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 10 and wil have the theme of Welcome to the World of Books.
