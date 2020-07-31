E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By: Looking back at Trimley Carnival fun

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 August 2020

One of the floats in the Trimley Carnival July 1978 Picture: JOHN KERR

One of the floats in the Trimley Carnival July 1978 Picture: JOHN KERR

One of Suffolk’s longest running summer carnivals is set to return next year – and the organisers have already announced its theme.

Trimley's carnival Queen, Clare Dawson, with her princesses Alex Rowe(left) and Nikki Middleton in 2002 Picture: Picture: ARCHANTTrimley's carnival Queen, Clare Dawson, with her princesses Alex Rowe(left) and Nikki Middleton in 2002 Picture: Picture: ARCHANT

Last year Trimley Carnival celebrated its 50th anniversary as the twin villages came together for a golden celebration to mark the milestone.

This year’s event, like so many others, had to be cancelled because of the virus crisis.

Today our gallery turns the clock back to the 1960s, 70s and a little more recent to some of the carnival queens and procession entries from years gone by.

The parade is always the highlight of the day, making its way along High Road to join Trimley St Mary and Trimley St Martin as one, with the main entertainment taking place on the field at the sports and social club.

Do you remember Trimley Carnival Queen being elected in 1970? Picture: JOHN KERRDo you remember Trimley Carnival Queen being elected in 1970? Picture: JOHN KERR

Next year’s event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 10 and wil have the theme of Welcome to the World of Books.

Tell us your memories of Trimley Carnival. Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Trimley Carnival in 1976 Picture: ARCHANTTrimley Carnival in 1976 Picture: ARCHANT

Putting their best foot forward ... flamenco dancers rehearse prepare for the procession at Trimley Carnival in 2002 Picture: KEITH MINDHAMPutting their best foot forward ... flamenco dancers rehearse prepare for the procession at Trimley Carnival in 2002 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Crowds watch the parade at Trimley Carnival in July 1978 Picture: ARCHANTCrowds watch the parade at Trimley Carnival in July 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Trimley Carnival Queen and her princesses on 1979 Picture: ARCHANTTrimley Carnival Queen and her princesses on 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town captain Mick Mills crowned the Trimley Carnival Queen in 1975 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Town captain Mick Mills crowned the Trimley Carnival Queen in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Trimley Carnival Queen being crowned in 1976 Picture: JOHN KERRTrimley Carnival Queen being crowned in 1976 Picture: JOHN KERR

One of the decorated vehicles in the Trimley Carnival procession of 1969 passing the churches in High Road Picture: ARCHANTOne of the decorated vehicles in the Trimley Carnival procession of 1969 passing the churches in High Road Picture: ARCHANT

