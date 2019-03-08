Can you spot yourself at Trimley Carnival?
PUBLISHED: 10:05 14 July 2019
It was fancy dress and floats galore as fun-lovers flocked to the 50th annual Trimley Carnival.
The twin villages of Trimley St Mary and Trimley St Martin united in celebration yesterday to mark the 50th anniversary of Trimley Carnival.
Organisers were delighted with the turnout - both from those taking part in the event and the hundreds of spectators who lined the route of the parade as it made its way from one village to the other.
Decorated floats, majorette troupes and fancy dress characters took part in the colourful cavalcade with many of them embracing the theme - "50 Years Through the Villages", celebrating the five decades the carnival has been running.
There was plenty of scope for those taking part to decorate their floats - with music, fashion, and major events providing inspiration.
Carnival Queen Lily Tardy and her princesses travelling in the Felixstowe Road Train led the parade from Faulkeners Way, along High Road, passing the twin churches and village pubs to Trimley Sports and Social Club, which hosted the afternoon's enterainment, including displays, refreshments and charity stalls for all the family.