Can you spot yourself at Trimley Carnival?

Membes of Trimley Red Devils taking part in the 50th anniversary Trimley Carnival parade Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

It was fancy dress and floats galore as fun-lovers flocked to the 50th annual Trimley Carnival.

Collectors helped boost the money raised for charity at Trimley Carnival Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Collectors helped boost the money raised for charity at Trimley Carnival Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The twin villages of Trimley St Mary and Trimley St Martin united in celebration yesterday to mark the 50th anniversary of Trimley Carnival.

Organisers were delighted with the turnout - both from those taking part in the event and the hundreds of spectators who lined the route of the parade as it made its way from one village to the other.

Decorated floats, majorette troupes and fancy dress characters took part in the colourful cavalcade with many of them embracing the theme - "50 Years Through the Villages", celebrating the five decades the carnival has been running.

There was plenty of scope for those taking part to decorate their floats - with music, fashion, and major events providing inspiration.

The First Stop pre school float in the Trimley Carnival parade Picture: ELLA WILKINSON The First Stop pre school float in the Trimley Carnival parade Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Carnival Queen Lily Tardy and her princesses travelling in the Felixstowe Road Train led the parade from Faulkeners Way, along High Road, passing the twin churches and village pubs to Trimley Sports and Social Club, which hosted the afternoon's enterainment, including displays, refreshments and charity stalls for all the family.

One Trimley Carnival entrant had to push this a 'wheelie' long way Picture: ELLA WILKINSON One Trimley Carnival entrant had to push this a 'wheelie' long way Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Youngsters joined the Trimley Carnival parade to collect for charity Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Youngsters joined the Trimley Carnival parade to collect for charity Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

A vintage tractor taking part in the Trimley Carnival procession which united the twin villages in celebration Picture: ELLA WILKINSON A vintage tractor taking part in the Trimley Carnival procession which united the twin villages in celebration Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The theme for this year's Trimley Carnival was 50 Years Through the Villages Picture: ELLA WILKINSON The theme for this year's Trimley Carnival was 50 Years Through the Villages Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Trimley Carnival procession makes its way along High Road Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Trimley Carnival procession makes its way along High Road Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Majorettes showing their skills for Trimley Carnival Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Majorettes showing their skills for Trimley Carnival Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The carnival royal court taking part in the Trimley Carnival procession Picture: ELLA WILKINSON The carnival royal court taking part in the Trimley Carnival procession Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

