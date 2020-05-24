Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Archant

Proposals for 340 new homes and a £1million early years centre in a Suffolk village have been submitted to planners.

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 340 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 340 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

It will bring the number of new homes to be built in the twin Trimley villages to nearly 700.

Landowner Trinity College, Cambridge, is seeking the views of East Suffolk Council for the farmland at Trimley St Martin before drawing up a detailed application.

The estate would be built on land surrounding the old poultry farm at the junction of Trimley High Road and Howlett Way.

The council has identified the land for development as part of its need to build 10,476 new homes – around 3,800 of them in the Felixstowe area – over the next 16 years.

Part of the land foe the Howlett Way development at Trimley St Martin - the old poyultry farm site will be developed separately Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Part of the land foe the Howlett Way development at Trimley St Martin - the old poyultry farm site will be developed separately Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Trinity College says the project will make a “substantial contribution to the supply of new homes in the area to meet the local needs and demands”.

In the documents submitted, architects and urban design specialists Saunders, on behalf of the college, say the project will feature a range of housing types, from one and two bedroom flats up to four bedroom houses.

It said: “The proposal aims to provide a high quality and sustainable living environment which is sensitive to the village edge character of the vicinity of the site’s location and the setting of nearby heritage buildings.

“The proposed development also aims to make a positive contribution to enhancing the character of the area.”

Once outline planning permission is gained, Trinity College intends to prepare a design brief to establish the character and design principles for key areas of the scheme in more detail before the land is sold to a future developer.

Saunders said: “The Design Brief would be approved by East Suffolk Council and secured by planning condition. The aspiration is to ensure a higher standard of design from a future developer.”

The scheme will include play equipment for young children and trim trails for older children and adults, green areas through the estate and links to footpaths, a new village green near the churches, crossing point on High Road, and a new access roundabout on Howlett Way.

One-third of homes would be affordable, a mix of below market rent and shared ownership, allowing people on low incomes to get onto the housing ladder.