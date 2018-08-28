Man admits assaulting step-father

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Trimley man was repeatedly punched in the face by his 23-year-old stepson after telling him to “get a job and move out” during a row, a court heard.

Adrian McTigue was working on his laptop at his home in Red House Close, Trimley St Martin, on July 24 when he heard his step-son Aaron Culley moaning to his mother about the oven, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Mr McTigue intervened and shouted through to the kitchen and told him to stop complaining and to get a job and move out, said Russell Butcher, prosecuting.

Culley had stormed into the living room and knocked Mr McTigue’s laptop off a stool causing the screen to smash.

He then jumped on top of Mr McTigue and repeatedly punched his head and face while blaming him for his depression and a suicide attempt.

“He was in a complete rage,” said Mr Butcher.

Mr McTigue’s 17-year-old son told Culley to get off his father and the police were called.

Mr McTigue was seen by a doctor at hospital in the early hours of the next morning and in addition to cuts and bruises to his face he was found to have a fracture to the floor of his eye socket which required surgery to insert mesh to repair the injury.

Culley, of Burnt House Lane, Kirton, admitted assaulting Mr McTigue causing him actual bodily harm and criminal damage to his computer and was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a ten day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £300 compensation to Mr McTigue.

He was also banned from contacting Mr McTigue for five years.

The court heard that in 2011 Culley had been given a warning following an assault on Mr McTigue and in 2014 he was given a community order for battery on his step-father.

Hugh Vass for Culley said his client’s mother had married Mr McTigue when Culley was about one-year-old and they had never got on.

He said that since the assault last year Culley had been living with his grandmother and was going to get a job.