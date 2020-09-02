E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man sentenced after being caught with knife

02 September, 2020 - 11:30
Ruben Abbott was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ruben Abbott was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man caught with a Stanley knife in Trimley St Martin has been handed a 12-month community order.

Ruben Abbott, 46, of Jasmine Close, Trimley St Martin, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place.

Magistrates heard that police arrived at Howlett Way, Trimley, around 8.10pm on Saturday, June 13 after acting on information.

Officers said Abbott was clearly intoxicated and seemed to be unsteady on his feet, David Bryant, prosecuting, told the court.

Abbott was “not in the best of spirits” and was confrontational towards officers, Mr Bryant said.

You may also want to watch:

A search of Abbott’s bag revealed the Stanley knife, the court heard.

Abbott had a previous offence for possessing an offensive weapon in 2012, the court heard.

Sue Threadkell, defending, said Abbott was a vulnerable man who had been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

“He is very much hoping to get back into a routine,” Ms Threadkell said.

“He is no longer drinking to excess.”

Magistrates handed Abbott a 12-month community order with 40 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Which Suffolk restaurants are extending the Eat Out to Help Out deal?

Where in Suffolk and north Essex is continuing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in September? Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA IMAGES/GOOGLE MAPS/THE UNRULY PIG/GREGG BROWN

Here’s how you can watch Ipswich Town games live this season

Ipswich Town have released details of how fans can watch live streams of their games this season

Whitton 16-year-old becomes the youngest ever player to score in the FA Cup

Whitton United boss Shane Coldron, who rates wonder-kid Mydas Smalls very highly.. Photo: PAUL LEECH

Old garages demolished as Ipswich business district moves ahead

Work to demolish the former Princes Street garages is now well under way. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Drunk motorist crashed on A14 while banned from driving

Paul Gal pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT