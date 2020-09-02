Man sentenced after being caught with knife

Ruben Abbott was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man caught with a Stanley knife in Trimley St Martin has been handed a 12-month community order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruben Abbott, 46, of Jasmine Close, Trimley St Martin, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place.

Magistrates heard that police arrived at Howlett Way, Trimley, around 8.10pm on Saturday, June 13 after acting on information.

Officers said Abbott was clearly intoxicated and seemed to be unsteady on his feet, David Bryant, prosecuting, told the court.

Abbott was “not in the best of spirits” and was confrontational towards officers, Mr Bryant said.

You may also want to watch:

A search of Abbott’s bag revealed the Stanley knife, the court heard.

Abbott had a previous offence for possessing an offensive weapon in 2012, the court heard.

Sue Threadkell, defending, said Abbott was a vulnerable man who had been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

“He is very much hoping to get back into a routine,” Ms Threadkell said.

“He is no longer drinking to excess.”

Magistrates handed Abbott a 12-month community order with 40 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.