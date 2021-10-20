News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Trimley Post Office to close temporarily during Morrisons rebrand

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:32 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 5:33 PM October 20, 2021
The Trimley Post Office will be closed as rebranding for a new Morrisons Daily takes place

The Trimley Post Office will be closed as rebranding for a new Morrisons Daily takes place - Credit: Google Maps

Trimley Post Office and shop will be temporarily closed while it rebrands as Morrisons Daily.

The Post Office, which is currently in the McColls in High Road, will be closed for 11 days from Sunday, October 24 until Thursday, November 4 while the work takes place. 

Signs in the shop say "exciting changes" are being made inside the shop rebrands from McColls into a Morrisons Daily.  

While the shop is closed people are being advised to use Walton Post Office. 

A Post Office spokesman said: “Trimley Post Office will close on Sunday October 24 while a refurbishment of the store it is located in takes place and will re-open at the same location on Thursday 4 November.

You may also want to watch:

"During this period, customers may want to consider using nearby Walton, Bent Hill or Felixstowe Post Offices. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'An absolute honour' –Ipswich woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain
  2. 2 Ipswich market moves as work starts on Botanist restaurant
  3. 3 Man pulled into car before being beaten and robbed in Ipswich
  1. 4 Is a new tenant lined up to move into Ancient House in Ipswich?
  2. 5 Giant inflatable obstacle course coming to an Ipswich park
  3. 6 'Don't wait' - People urged to get coronavirus booster
  4. 7 Ipswich's Covid infection rate now the highest in England
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park
  6. 9 Father and son admit keeping banned weapons at Woodbridge home
  7. 10 Not long to wait for new café at Needham Lake
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

Suffolk Live

The Walk in Ipswich town centre cordoned off by police

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

Suffolk Live

62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
New-build homes in central Ipswich, including the Waterfront, will in future have limits on parking spaces

Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich in shock after waterfront sexual assault

Timothy Bradford

person
A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

Timothy Bradford

person