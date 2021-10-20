Trimley Post Office to close temporarily during Morrisons rebrand

Published: 5:32 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM October 20, 2021

The Trimley Post Office will be closed as rebranding for a new Morrisons Daily takes place - Credit: Google Maps

Trimley Post Office and shop will be temporarily closed while it rebrands as Morrisons Daily.

The Post Office, which is currently in the McColls in High Road, will be closed for 11 days from Sunday, October 24 until Thursday, November 4 while the work takes place.

Signs in the shop say "exciting changes" are being made inside the shop rebrands from McColls into a Morrisons Daily.

While the shop is closed people are being advised to use Walton Post Office.

A Post Office spokesman said: “Trimley Post Office will close on Sunday October 24 while a refurbishment of the store it is located in takes place and will re-open at the same location on Thursday 4 November.

"During this period, customers may want to consider using nearby Walton, Bent Hill or Felixstowe Post Offices. We apologise for any inconvenience.”