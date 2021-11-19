'Not done yet' - community seeks reprieve for Trimley Station

Trimley Station Community Trust has said the team is 'desperate' after funding bids were turned down - Credit: Archant

After 10 years of fundraising, residents fighting for the future of Trimley Station have admitted they believe demolition is the most likely outcome for the Victorian building.

The station building at Trimley has been out of use for half a century after being closed in the late 60s.

In 2019, Network Rail stated its intention to demolish the building - thought to be the sole surviving country railway station constructed by the Great Eastern Railway in Suffolk - but agreed that Trimley Station Community Trust could take on the lease if enough funding was secured.

But Adrian Reynolds, chair of Trimley Station Community Trust, has acknowledged that his current expectations of saving the building are low.

He said: "It's been 10 years of hard work but I think it'll end in demolition.

"We're not done yet but I just don't know where we can go next.

"Our second Heritage Lottery bid was turned down in February, which felt like our last hope, really.

"Saving a building likely isn't the priority in these times, but having been turned down once before it was a real kick in the teeth to lose out again.

"We've even tried writing to Ed Sheeran, that's how desperate we are.

"Our best estimate is that we need £350,000 to save the station building and there just isn't anywhere to turn with that kind of money on offer.

"The station looks so sad, it's really deteriorating. We tried very hard - but right now I just can't see the building being saved."

Community response could be the key; a Greater Anglia spokesman confirmed that no plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council to demolish the station building and said: "We are exploring all options at Trimley railway station with a view to improving facilities for our customers.

"The station building - which has not been used for more than 50 years - is in a poor state and we are working with the community and other partners to work out its future.

"Improvements we would like to make to the station include creating more parking spaces, especially for disabled customers and re-wiring the station."

"Typically, around 30,000 people use the station every year and we need to make it fit for purpose."

Mr Reynolds said he and the Trimley Station Community Trust would be happy to hear ideas from people in the community.

Residents can get in touch via email sent to info@trimleystation.org.uk.