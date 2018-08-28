What’s happened in Suffolk this week?
PUBLISHED: 07:29 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 18 January 2019
Ed Sheeran, easyHotels, Paul Lambert and... doorbell thieves - Here are the top stories you need to read today.
Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close
Suffolk’s Phillips Avent factory, employing around 500 people in Suffolk, will be closing and moving its business to Holland and Indonesia, with some workers pointing the finger at Brexit.
Philips Avent announced plans to move the majority of operations from its factory in Glemsford, near Sudbury, with workers told a “full site shutdown” will happen next year and that a staff consultation process will start next month.
Do you know who is behind spate of doorbell thefts?
Fed-up neighbours in Ravenswood have been on the receiving end of an unusual version of knock-down ginger - with nuisance thieves ringing their bells before making off with them.
At least 20 people in the area of have reported being victim to the door bell thieves in recent weeks, with the first of the spate of thefts taking place before Christmas.
Super slimmer loses nearly 50lbs - and saves a few pounds too
A mum of three has proven you really can eat well for less after cutting her food bill to just £35 a week whilst slimming down from a size 16 to a super skinny size 8.
Clair Moyes, of Trimley, does a monthly shop, spending £130 on healthy groceries for her, her partner and children Blake, Koryn and Mable. You can see Clair’s monthly shopping list in our article too.
easyHotel rooms soar to £117.99 a night for Ed Sheeran gigs
A new ‘budget’ hotel has increased its prices to seven-times the standard rate ahead of the Suffolk stars headline shows this summer.
easyHotel has already sold out on Saturday, August 24 – the most popular of Sheeran’s homecoming gigs at Chantry Park.
Rooms on Friday, August 23 and Sunday, August 25 are available to book for £117.99 - and you can see what you’ll get with our first-look tour of the rooms.
And on the back pages... ‘We need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has written an open letter to the club’s fans, thanking them for their support and urging them to back his side to the very end of their battle against relegation.
In his Letter Lambert writes: “I’ve never known a crowd to be like this when their team is bottom of the league. Goodness me, what will it be like if we were up at the top? If I wasn’t the manager here I would pay to watch a game from the stands.”