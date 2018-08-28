What’s happened in Suffolk this week?

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Ed Sheeran, easyHotels, Paul Lambert and... doorbell thieves - Here are the top stories you need to read today.

Staff prepare for the coming closure at the Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Staff prepare for the coming closure at the Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close

Suffolk’s Phillips Avent factory, employing around 500 people in Suffolk, will be closing and moving its business to Holland and Indonesia, with some workers pointing the finger at Brexit.

Philips Avent announced plans to move the majority of operations from its factory in Glemsford, near Sudbury, with workers told a “full site shutdown” will happen next year and that a staff consultation process will start next month.

Do you know who is behind spate of doorbell thefts?

Residents in Ravenswood are having to be reunited with their missing doorbells via an Ipswich Facebook Page. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Residents in Ravenswood are having to be reunited with their missing doorbells via an Ipswich Facebook Page. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fed-up neighbours in Ravenswood have been on the receiving end of an unusual version of knock-down ginger - with nuisance thieves ringing their bells before making off with them.

At least 20 people in the area of have reported being victim to the door bell thieves in recent weeks, with the first of the spate of thefts taking place before Christmas.

Super slimmer loses nearly 50lbs - and saves a few pounds too

A mum of three has proven you really can eat well for less after cutting her food bill to just £35 a week whilst slimming down from a size 16 to a super skinny size 8.

Clair Moyes feeds her family of five for £35 a week Picture: RACHEL EDGE Clair Moyes feeds her family of five for £35 a week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Clair Moyes, of Trimley, does a monthly shop, spending £130 on healthy groceries for her, her partner and children Blake, Koryn and Mable. You can see Clair’s monthly shopping list in our article too.

easyHotel rooms soar to £117.99 a night for Ed Sheeran gigs

A new ‘budget’ hotel has increased its prices to seven-times the standard rate ahead of the Suffolk stars headline shows this summer.

easyHotel has already sold out on Saturday, August 24 – the most popular of Sheeran’s homecoming gigs at Chantry Park.

Ed Sheeran's gigs in Ipswich next summer are certainly going to be one of the biggest events ever in Ipswich and hotel prices are soaring. Picture: PA IMAGES Ed Sheeran's gigs in Ipswich next summer are certainly going to be one of the biggest events ever in Ipswich and hotel prices are soaring. Picture: PA IMAGES

Rooms on Friday, August 23 and Sunday, August 25 are available to book for £117.99 - and you can see what you’ll get with our first-look tour of the rooms.

And on the back pages... ‘We need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has written an open letter to the club’s fans, thanking them for their support and urging them to back his side to the very end of their battle against relegation.

In his Letter Lambert writes: “I’ve never known a crowd to be like this when their team is bottom of the league. Goodness me, what will it be like if we were up at the top? If I wasn’t the manager here I would pay to watch a game from the stands.”