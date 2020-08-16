E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

PUBLISHED: 16:13 16 August 2020

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Detailed plans have been submitted for a controversial development of 70 new homes in a village’s main street.

The scheme is part of plans for more than 430 new properties in the twin Trimley villages but attracted more than 100 objections when first put forward two years ago by Trinity College, Cambridge.

Having obtained outline consent, the plans are now being taken forward by developers Taylor Wimpey, with the company seeking the final permission for its detailed designs and work needed to provide drainage.

The homes will be built on a six-acre site opposite the Hand in Hand pub and next door to the Trimley Sports and Social Club in High Road, Trimley St Martin.

The site was allocated for housing in the Felixstowe Peninsula Area Action Plan.

Taylor Wimpey’s 70-home scheme proposes 23 affordable homes – 17 for rent and six shared ownership – with 30 of the private houses being two-bed or three-bed.

The scheme also features a new village green on High Road with the houses set back.

James Bailey Planning, on behalf of Taylor Wimpey, said: “Taylor Wimpey have worked hard to seek to provide the necessary market and affordable housing mix and tenure that works for both the council in terms of their policies and local needs, and also in terms of saleability from a national housebuilder perspective.

“It has been demonstrated that Taylor Wimpey have been able to achieve the 40% policy requirement for one- and two-bedroom houses. However, the final layout does show a slightly lower percentage of four-plus bedroom properties in favour of slightly more three-bedroom houses, due to the balancing of seeking to work with other site constraints such as rear garden soakaways, avoidance of triple parking, and accommodating other SuDs (drainage) features.

“It is felt this has achieved a fair and reasonable compromise in terms of the housing that is being provided.

“The benefits of the scheme include: delivery of an agreed level of housing, within an agreed sustainable location for Trimley St Martin; a green frontage onto High Road, which will include a village green; improved landscaping and green infrastructure that will add to the setting of this location; and improved bus stop and layby facilities.”

