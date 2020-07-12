Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Archant

Community leaders in three villages have lodged strong objections to plans for 340 new homes and a £1million early years centre – amid growing concern over the huge growth of the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The old poultry farm sits in the middle of the site off Howlett Way but will be developed separately Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL The old poultry farm sits in the middle of the site off Howlett Way but will be developed separately Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

The plan for farmland in Trimley St Martin will bring the total number of homes planned for the village to around 640 – a 40 to 50% population increase – with a further 150 in Trimley St Mary, and 1,800 in Felixstowe plus the possibility of 2,000 more in an edge-of-town Garden Neighbourhood.

Objectors say the planned 2,000-home Brightwell Lakes development is also not far away and will have an impact on the area.

Landowner Trinity College, Cambridge, has submitted plans for the new 340-home estate off Howlett Way and Trimley High Road.

Trinity College says the project will make a “substantial contribution to the supply of new homes in the area to meet the local needs and demands”.

But Trimley St Martin Parish Council, which has objected, disputes this and says the need for homes in the area was based on plans to expand the Port of Felixstowe, which now could be on hold for many years.

It fears automation at the port will increase, and the massive economic downturn expected as a result of the pandemic will mean additional jobs will not be created and employment in the area will decrease.

You may also want to watch:

The council said: “Without a clear link to future employment opportunities the need for additional housing in Trimley St Martin could not be supported.”

Another huge concern is traffic.

“High levels of traffic and excessive speed have long been a problem for Trimley St Martin – the village simply cannot cope with an additional 700 vehicles travelling along the High Road each day. More broadly additional measures would be required to control traffic speed and volume and to protect the interests of pedestrians,” said the council.

Kirton and Falkenham Parish Council also voiced concerns over traffic, felt the need for extra homes was not justified and the number of large developments was “significantly changing” the Felixstowe peninsula.

It said: “A moratorium is asked on all developments in the area until a public consultation has taken place on the effects of the changing economy on jobs, the environment and the demand for housing.”

Trimley St Mary Parish Council has called for a full traffic study and action to address the pinch-point near the twin churches, which will be exacerbated by extra traffic from the development.

Architects and urban design specialists Saunders, on behalf of the college, say the project will feature a range of housing types.

It said: “The proposal aims to provide a high quality and sustainable living environment which is sensitive to the village edge character of the vicinity of the site’s location and the setting of nearby heritage buildings.

“The proposed development also aims to make a positive contribution to enhancing the character of the area.”