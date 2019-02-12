Sunshine and Showers

Family pay tribute to ‘popular’ healthcare consultant who died in Mexico

PUBLISHED: 16:03 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 18 February 2019

Alex Weatherley's case was heard in Suffolk Coroner's Court Picture: ARCHANT

Alex Weatherley's case was heard in Suffolk Coroner's Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The devastated family of a 37-year-old Suffolk man who died following an overdose at a hotel in Mexico have spoken of their heartbreak in the wake of his death.

Alex Weatherley died at the Hyatt Place hotel in Tijuana, Mexico, in February last year, an inquest heard on Monday.

The 37-year-old, from Trimley St Martin, had been working as GE Healthcare Consultant before beginning a masters in public health at Imperial College London.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley said that a post mortem report compiled by the Mexican authorities originally suggested that Mr Weatherley had died in violent circumstances – with reference to strangulation.

However a subsequent investigation conducted by Home Office pathologist Nathaniel Cary found “no convincing evidence” of such an assault, concluding instead that Mr Weatherley died after taking an overdose of pentobarbital – a type of sedative.

The inquest heard that Mr Weatherley flew out to Mexico in February 2018, after investigating means by which to end his life.

He had attempted the same journey one week previously, but for reasons unknown did not board the plane to Mexico.

Inspector Holly Evans from Suffolk police, who investigated the case, said there was no evidence of a disturbance in the hotel room – suggesting nobody had attempted to harm Mr Weatherley prior to his death.

The ex-Royal Marine was described by his brother James as “a popular man who had many friends”, who “did not drink, smoke or take drugs” and “doted on his nephew”.

James said Mr Weatherley’s death had been “devastating” for the whole family.

“There is not one day that goes by without me thinking about what happened,” he added.

Mr Parsley gave the cause of death as suicide by pentobarbital intoxication.

He added that Mr Weatherley died in “truly tragic circumstances” and offered his sincere condolences to the family.

