Former poultry farm set to be developed with bungalows

The old poultry farm off Howlett Way in Trimley St Martin is set to be developed with new homes Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Proposals have been submitted for seven bungalows on the site of a former poultry farm.

Applicant James Coulson has asked East Suffolk Council for approval for the project for the land – currently occupied by chicken sheds and old farm buildings – in High Road, Trimley St Martin.

Back in the 1970s the poultry farm was a thriving business dealing with up to 50,000 birds at a time, employing more than a dozen staff on site plus two truck drivers.

It hasn’t been in operation for nearly 40 years and the landowners now want to develop it with homes.

The site adjoins land earmarked by Trinity College. Cambridge, for 360 homes.

The seven bungalows would be two two-bed, four three-bed and one four-bed properties, plus 19 parking spaces.

East Coast Planning Services, for Mr Coulson, said: “The existing bungalow serving the former poultry farm is to be retained and does not form part of the current application. The applicants want to develop this site for a small residential development which, if approved, can be delivered within a short timescale, unlike the local plan housing allocation, which is for a major development of approximately 360 dwellings.

“The current application site is completely self-contained and relies on the existing farm access directly on to High Road. It is the applicants’ firm view that the site can be developed independently of the allocated land without prejudicing its successful development.”