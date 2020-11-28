E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Family decorates home with more than 3,000 Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 November 2020

Is this the best Christmas lights display you have seen? Picture: EMILY BALL

Is this the best Christmas lights display you have seen? Picture: EMILY BALL

EMILY BALL

A Christmas-loving family spent more than six days covering their home in Trimley St Mary with 3,000 lights to raise money for charity.

Emily Ball and her partner Levi Littlewood have created a Christmas lights display at their home in Trimley St Mary. Picture: EMILY BALLEmily Ball and her partner Levi Littlewood have created a Christmas lights display at their home in Trimley St Mary. Picture: EMILY BALL

Emily Ball, her partner Levi Littlewood, and their two children Freddie, six, and Gracie, four, have created a winter wonderland at their home in Dains Place, in aid of BASIC Life Charity.

The family-of-four decorate their house with Christmas lights every year in the run-up to the big day, but this year they have decided to try and raise money to support the charity which has worked endlessly throughout the lockdown.

Ms Ball, 26, who works for Haven Power Limited, said: “It took Levi six days to put the lights up and get it all working. Most of the lights he even made himself.

“We decorate the house every year, but this time we are raising money for BASIC Life Charity as they have worked so hard to help people through the lockdown especially.

Gracie, four, Freddie, six, and their father Levi Littlewood, have created a Christmas lights display at their home in Trimley St Mary. Picture: EMILY BALLGracie, four, Freddie, six, and their father Levi Littlewood, have created a Christmas lights display at their home in Trimley St Mary. Picture: EMILY BALL

“They have two shops in Felixstowe and they have been making food parcels for those who need it.”

Ms Ball said her two children love the lights and they have had some amazing feedback from the community.

“We wanted the lights to really stand out, so we have put them around the outline of the house and we have used more than 3,000 LEDs,” she said.

“We also have an inflatable snowman and an elf, along with a Santa sleigh and his reindeers on the garage and some presents and another reindeer on the main house.”

The lights are being switched on every day from 4pm to 10pm and the family is asking for donations to go to BASIC Life Charity.

You can donate online at their fundraising page, or a box is outside the family’s house for any cash donations.

Anyone visiting the lights display is reminded to abide by social distancing rules.

Have you got an impressive Christmas lights display to share with us? Get in touch with us on Facebook or send us an email.

