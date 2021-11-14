Veteran Percy King, aged 91, laying a wreath at the rededication service for Trimley St Mary's memorial bench - Credit: Alan Boyle/ Wyndham Multimedia

A rededication event was held for Trimley St Mary's memorial bench in its a new location, on the eve of Remembrance Sunday.

One of the oldest veterans from the village, Percy King, aged 91, laid the parish council wreath, and was saluted by an Army Cadet.

The rededication of Trimley St Mary's memorial bench at its new location on St Mary's Green - Credit: Alan Boyle/ Wyndham Multimedia

The bench, which carries the names of 30 people from the parish who lost their lives in the two World Wars, was installed by Trimley St Mary Parish Council on St Mary's Green, Faulkeners Way.

A parish council spokesperson said: "The ceremony went really well. The bench has been moved to a suitable location for everyone to be able to visit it."

The Rev Paul Clarke, rector of Walton and Trimley, blessed the bench, and members of the public paid their respects to the fallen.

There were three standard bearers at the moving service on Saturday, as well as local Army and Air Cadets.

Three standard bearers, Air and Army Cadets attended the rededication of Trimley St Mary's memorial bench - Credit: Alan Boyle/ Wyndham Multimedia

Wreaths were also laid on behalf of Roseberry Cottage/Stennetts Community Cafe and Trimley Allotments.

The exhortation was read by Laura Locke and the last post was played by bugler Kevin Harrold. The event finished with a performance from Nigel Ashcroft of a song he had written, Last Post.