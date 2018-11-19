Sunshine and Showers

‘Gone but not forgotten’ – memorial bench honours soldiers killed in First World War

19 November, 2018 - 10:13
The new memorial bench at the Bloor Homes' Thurmans Grove development in Trimley St Mary. Left to right, Tristan and Claire Gale with Aiden, five, and Isabella, 10, Clive Minnican, parish council vice-chairman), Sally Minnican, Pat Frost, Bryan Frost and Nicola Rawthorn. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The new memorial bench at the Bloor Homes' Thurmans Grove development in Trimley St Mary. Left to right, Tristan and Claire Gale with Aiden, five, and Isabella, 10, Clive Minnican, parish council vice-chairman), Sally Minnican, Pat Frost, Bryan Frost and Nicola Rawthorn. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

© Keith Mindham Photography

It may have been 100 years since 26 brave servicemen gave their lives for their country.

But now a moving inscription on a new memorial bench will ensure the Suffolk villages they hailed from will never, ever forget them.

Trimley St Mary Parish Council purchased the wooden bench to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the 1914 to 1918 conflict.

It is engraved with the poignant words: “In memory of all that gave their tomorrow for our today - Gone but not Forgotten” – and now sits proudly on the public open space at Bloor Homes’ Thurmans Grove development, off Thurmans Lane.

The housebuilder agreed to construct a concrete base for the bench after being approached by the parish council.

The seat was fixed into place for Armistice Day, when the village marked the landmark centenary with a host of events including a remembrance service in St Martin’s Church and wreath-laying ceremonies at the war memorial and entrance to the St Martin’s churchyard.

Councillor Tristan Gale, a retired serviceman who co-ordinated the parish council’s First World War commemorations, said: “The 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War is such an important milestone for the country that we felt it was only right to do something to honour the men from our villages who died serving the nation a century ago.

“A total of 26 men from the Trimleys died serving in the First World War and this commemorative bench will ensure the sacrifice made by them, and the eight servicemen who died in later conflicts, will never be forgotten.

“The open space at the new Thurmans Grove development seemed the most fitting location for this commemoration and we are grateful to Bloor Homes for constructing the concrete base so that the bench could be fitted into place.”

Monika Hanlon, regional sales director at Bloor Homes Eastern, said: “We were proud to assist the parish council in its worthwhile endeavour to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and provide a lasting tribute to the fallen of the Trimleys.

“The commemorative bench will provide a focal point for the public open space at Thurmans Grove and will enable residents now and in the future to pay their respects to those who died in conflict.”

