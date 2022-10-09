Suffolk woman crowned best porridge maker in the world for second time

A Suffolk café owner has proved that she knows how to make porridge taste “just right” after claiming her second victory in the World Porridge Making Championship.

Lisa Williams, who runs Stennetts Community Cafe in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe, took home the coveted Golden Spurtle Trophy after a contest on Saturday in Carrbridge, in the Scottish Highlands.

No stranger to proving her porridge making credentials, Ms Williams also took home the trophy in 2019.

All 26 competitors needed to make traditional porridge using just three ingredients – oatmeal, water and salt – with judges scrutinising everything from texture to colour and taste.

Competitors had to make porridge just using oatmeal, water and salt - Credit: Archant

One of the judges, former Gleneagles executive chef Neil Mugg, said that Ms Williams’ porridge was "really well made, rich, flavourful, well seasoned and the perfect consistency".

Ms Williams said: "I can’t put into words how delighted I am. I came to Carrbridge thinking that I was saying goodbye to the Golden Spurtle trophy, and I can’t believe that I am taking it home with me again.

"It has been so lovely being back in the village seeing everyone.

"There’s great camaraderie amongst the competitors, and the whole event is so friendly and welcoming."

Karen Henderson, the main organiser of the competition, said: "It has been wonderful to have porridge fans, their supporters and so many visitors in a very packed Carrbridge village hall for today’s competition.

"What started very much as a small local event has grown to be a highlight of Scotland’s food and drink calendar, and it has been fantastic being able to welcome back visitors from around the world again."

The contest, which is in its 29th year, was held in person for the first time in three years, having taken place virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

Alan Meikle, director of sponsors at Hamlyns of Scotland, added: "We have loved seeing everyone’s passion for porridge, and the versatility of oats at this year’s championships."