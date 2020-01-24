E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 closure warning tonight as repairs carried out

PUBLISHED: 11:32 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 24 January 2020

Lorries going through the Trimley villages - residents will have to put up with a similar situation tonight as part of the A14 is resurfaced Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Part of the A14 is to be closed tonight for emergency repairs - with all traffic sent through two villages.

People living in Trimley St Mary and Trimley St Martin are being warned to expect possibly hundreds of lorries and thousands of extra vehicles passing their homes between 8pm today and 5am tomorrow.

Highways England said the westbound dual carriageway would be closed between the busy dock spur roundabout at Felixstowe and the Seven Hills interchange at Bucklesham.

Diversions will send all traffic, including all the trucks leaving the Port of Felixstowe, from the dock spur along the A154 Walton bypass (Candlet Road) into Felixstowe and then through Walton High Street and both Trimleys.

Highways England delivered letters last night to residents to warn them about the disruption.

It said the closure was taking place for improvements works on the A14 to improve the surfacing.

Drivers have noticed a large pothole where the road has sunk on the nearside carriageway just beyond the sliproad to join the A14 at Trimley St Martin and a 50mph temporary speed limit was put in place last week. There are also other areas of the road surface which need attention.

Highways England said: "These road improvements are necessary to maintain the stategic road network along the A14. This will add benefits such as a better road surface, safety improvements and an improved journey for our customers."

