More homes to be built at Suffolk landmark

PUBLISHED: 11:30 22 December 2019

More new homes are planned for land at Trimley Water Tower Picture: MIKE PAGE

More new homes are planned for land at Trimley Water Tower Picture: MIKE PAGE

© Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syndication, web or any other form or reproduction, permission must be obtained in writing.

New plans have been submitted to build homes in front of one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula.

Trimley Water Tower is one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula Picture: SHAUN STORERTrimley Water Tower is one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula Picture: SHAUN STORER

Alston Homes Ltd has submitted an appication for five homes at Trimley Water Tower, right alongside the A14, at Trimley St Mary.

Previous plans for six homes on the site in Spritehall Lane have now been abandoned after discussions with Anglian Water over the re-routing of water mains found that the risks were "too significant" to pursue that project.

The new plans avoid the need to move the water main.

Trimley St Mary Parish Council supports the application but has highlighted some concern over noise from the A14 as the proposed houses are very close to the dual carriageway.

Environmental health officers at East Suffolk Council, which will decide the application in the new year, have recommended a noise survey is carried out to see if mitigation measures are needed.

Land around the water tower has been used for a number of homes in recent years.

Although still one of the area's best-known landmarks, the 210ft high water tower, built in 1934, is no longer used for water storage.

It was able to hold 150,000 gallons of water - enough for a two-hour peak demand in Felixstowe. It was drained around 2002 and is now used for mobile phone masts.

Its reservoirs - which hold 2.35 million gallons of water - sited alongside it and powerful pumps now send the water through the miles of mains around Felixstowe, the twin Trimleys and other villages in the area, at high pressure.

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Lifeguard charged with trying to engage in sexual communication with child

Crown Pools in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

