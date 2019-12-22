More homes to be built at Suffolk landmark

More new homes are planned for land at Trimley Water Tower Picture: MIKE PAGE

New plans have been submitted to build homes in front of one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula.

Trimley Water Tower is one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula Picture: SHAUN STORER

Alston Homes Ltd has submitted an appication for five homes at Trimley Water Tower, right alongside the A14, at Trimley St Mary.

Previous plans for six homes on the site in Spritehall Lane have now been abandoned after discussions with Anglian Water over the re-routing of water mains found that the risks were "too significant" to pursue that project.

The new plans avoid the need to move the water main.

Trimley St Mary Parish Council supports the application but has highlighted some concern over noise from the A14 as the proposed houses are very close to the dual carriageway.

Environmental health officers at East Suffolk Council, which will decide the application in the new year, have recommended a noise survey is carried out to see if mitigation measures are needed.

Land around the water tower has been used for a number of homes in recent years.

Although still one of the area's best-known landmarks, the 210ft high water tower, built in 1934, is no longer used for water storage.

It was able to hold 150,000 gallons of water - enough for a two-hour peak demand in Felixstowe. It was drained around 2002 and is now used for mobile phone masts.

Its reservoirs - which hold 2.35 million gallons of water - sited alongside it and powerful pumps now send the water through the miles of mains around Felixstowe, the twin Trimleys and other villages in the area, at high pressure.