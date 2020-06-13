E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Go-ahead for new homes alongside Suffolk landmark

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 June 2020

More new homes will be built alongside Trimley Water Tower Picture: MIKE PAGE

Community leaders have given the go-ahead for new homes to be built in front of one of the best-known landmarks on the Felixstowe peninsula.

East Suffolk Council’s planning committee south approved Alston Homes Ltd’s proposals for five three-bed homes – two pairs of semi-detached properties and one detached house – on a narrow strip of land at Trimley Water Tower, separated from the busy A14 and dock spur roundabout by a paddock.

Planning case officer Rachel Smith said the site in Spriteshall Lane is suitable for homes – and had previously been granted permission for housing and twice before permission has been granted for five and six homes.

Councillors were told that discussions with Anglian Water regarding the potential re-routing of a strategic main water pipe below the site had decided that the risks involved were too great and the layout agreed would work around the existing pipe.

Trimley St Mary Parish Council supported the application.

Land around the water tower has been used for a number of homes in recent years.

Although still one of the area’s best-known landmarks, the 210ft high water tower, built in 1934, is no longer used for water storage.

It was able to hold 150,000 gallons of water – enough for a two-hour peak demand in Felixstowe. It was drained around 2002 and is now used for mobile phone masts.

Its reservoirs – which hold 2.35 million gallons of water – sited alongside it and powerful pumps now send the water through the miles of mains around Felixstowe, the twin Trimleys and other villages in the area, at high pressure.

