Villagers urged to ‘have your say’ before fields lost to build 340 homes

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Archant

Campaigners are urging villagers to make their views known over proposals for 340 new homes with the deadline to comment fast approaching.

Part of the old poultry farm buildings whch sit in the midle of the development land Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Part of the old poultry farm buildings whch sit in the midle of the development land Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Landowner Trinity College, Cambridge, has submitted plans for the estate along with a £1million early years centre on farmland at Trimley St Martin.

It will bring the number of new homes to be built in the twin Trimley villages to nearly 700.

But the Kirton and Trimley Community Action Group (KATCAG) feels that is too many homes for the communities to take and will destroy vital land needed for food production.

It says the deadline for comments to East Suffolk Council is Wednesday, June 17, and issued a blunt message to residents: “Have your say and respond. Do not waste your right to have a voice.”

A spokesman said: “KATCAG consider it insensitive to try and push through a planning application for such a major development at this particular time. This field is on precious high prime grade fertile soil that will be desperately needed by our nation for future food security post-pandemic.

“The pandemic has changed all the employment and economic data that has been used to justify the scale of this and other developments on the peninsula.

“As a matter of urgency, these plans alongside the local plan being assessed for soundness need to be reviewed using data that is now current and projected. The data being used for the local plan proposals is over eight years old and bear no relation to what this country is now facing.”

Trimley St Martin Parish Council is discussing the application on Tuesday when it will decide its recommendation to East Suffolk.

The estate would be built on land surrounding the old poultry farm at the junction of Trimley High Road and Howlett Way.

Trinity College says the project will make a “substantial contribution to the supply of new homes in the area to meet the local needs and demands”.

In the documents submitted, architects and urban design specialists Saunders, on behalf of the college, say the project will feature a range of housing types, from one and two bedroom flats up to four bedroom houses.

It said: “The proposal aims to provide a high quality and sustainable living environment which is sensitive to the village edge character of the vicinity of the site’s location and the setting of nearby heritage buildings.

“The proposed development also aims to make a positive contribution to enhancing the character of the area.”

The scheme will include play equipment for young children and trim trails for older children and adults, green areas through the estate and links to footpaths, a new village green near the churches, crossing point on High Road, and a new access roundabout on Howlett Way.

One-third of homes would be affordable, a mix of below market rent and shared ownership, allowing people on low incomes to get onto the housing ladder.