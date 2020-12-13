News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Can you spot yourself at Suffolk's Farmers Market in Ipswich?

Will Jefford

Published: 3:04 PM December 13, 2020   
Garry Essex, 37, from Essex Bakery in Colchester holding some of his delicious brownies. 

Garry Essex, 37, from Essex Bakery in Colchester holding some of his delicious brownies. - Credit: Archant 2020

Visitors battled the elements to enjoy the festive fun at one of Suffolk's biggest food markets at Ipswich's Trinity Park. 

Despite the rainy weather, Suffolk's Farmers Market was well populated with those looking to visit a range of different stores. 

Andrea Hilton holding multi-coloured macarons in front of a sign

Andrea Hilton from Hilton Macarons who had a stand at Suffolk Farmer's Market. - Credit: Archant 2020

Entry for the event was free and visitors enjoyed locally sourced food and drink from stalls inside one of the barns at Trinity Park. 

The event took place between 10am and 2pm and attendees had to book a time slot to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. 

Antony and Emma Knights holding coffee cups in front of a coffee stand

Antony and Emma Knights from Suffolk Coffee Pod in Ipswich. - Credit: Archant 2020

Organised by Suffolk Agricultural Association, the event was described as providing a "fantastic range of the very best producers from our region will be together under one roof".

Henry Parsons, 19, William Parsons, 16 and Edward Parsons, 12 with items from their business Mallard Moat Quail

Henry Parsons, 19, William Parsons, 16 and Edward Parsons, 12, set up Mallard Moat Quail in Saxmundham during the Covid-19 lockdown. - Credit: Archant 2020

Some of the highlights included were homemade wagu burgers cooked on site, locally made fudge and small batch craft gin. 

Garry Essex, 37, from Essex Bakery in Colchester holding some of his delicious brownies. 

Garry Essex, 37, from Essex Bakery in Colchester holding some of his delicious brownies. - Credit: Archant 2020

Food and drink was not the only thing on offer there was also art prints and greeting cards as well as homemade candle and wood crafts.

Abi and Avi Kniznik from Bagel or Beige holding a variety of bagels and other treats

Abi and Avi Kniznik from Bagel or Beigel which is usually found in Mendlesham. - Credit: Archant 2020


A woman hold up art at Suffolk Farmer's Market

Homemade art as well as other bits and bobs were also available at the event. - Credit: Archant 2020

Sarah Curtis from English Sprit Group in Yeldon, Essex tempting a customer with a festive tipple at the Suffolk Farmer's Market.

Sarah Curtis from English Sprit Group in Yeldon, Essex tempting a customer with a festive tipple at the Suffolk Farmer's Market. - Credit: Archant 2020


