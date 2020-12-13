Can you spot yourself at Suffolk's Farmers Market in Ipswich?

Published: 3:04 PM December 13, 2020

Visitors battled the elements to enjoy the festive fun at one of Suffolk's biggest food markets at Ipswich's Trinity Park.

Despite the rainy weather, Suffolk's Farmers Market was well populated with those looking to visit a range of different stores.

Entry for the event was free and visitors enjoyed locally sourced food and drink from stalls inside one of the barns at Trinity Park.

The event took place between 10am and 2pm and attendees had to book a time slot to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Organised by Suffolk Agricultural Association, the event was described as providing a "fantastic range of the very best producers from our region will be together under one roof".

Some of the highlights included were homemade wagu burgers cooked on site, locally made fudge and small batch craft gin.

Food and drink was not the only thing on offer there was also art prints and greeting cards as well as homemade candle and wood crafts.

