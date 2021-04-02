News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Trinity Park to open camping site ahead of staycation boom

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM April 2, 2021   
Trinity Park is set to begin offering camping holidays as the county braces for an expected tourism boom this summer.

The 320-acre site, home to the Suffolk Show, is looking to offer pitches for tents, caravans and motorhomes from May 17 – when the Government is expected to allow campsites with shared facilities to reopen.

Holiday bookings across Suffolk boomed after Boris Johnson set-out his roadmap out of lockdown, and began to slowly decline until news that foreign travel looked unlikely caused another spike in reservations.

Helen Fomenko, communications officer at Trinity Park, said staff are looking forward to help show guests the beauty Suffolk has to offer.

Ms Fomenko said: "With the show being cancelled this year and international travel looking unlikely for most people, we have the perfect set-up to accommodate people.

"There are so many beautiful places for people to visit in the county, as well as some amazing beaches and walks.

"For history lovers, we are close to Sutton Hoo and Orford Castle and for nature lovers we are close to some of the most beautiful beaches the UK has to offer.

"The world really is your oyster when you stay here."

The site also offers free wi-fi to guests, with each 10m x 10m pitch coming with an electrical socket and a picnic table.

Pets will also be welcome, with campers able to enjoy the ample space on site to walk their dogs.

Barbecues will be allowed, although only with the use of barbecue equipment rather than camp fires.

Ms Fomenko added: "I'm from Suffolk and am still always discovering amazing new places – we are so lucky to have it all on our doorstep and look forward to showing it to more people."

Final preparations for the Suffolk Show would normally be well underway at this time of year, although this year the site has operated as a coronavirus vaccination centre for the Suffolk GP Federation.

Those wishing to book can do so by calling Trinity Park on 01473 707119 and find more information via their website.

