Can you spot yourself at Trinity Park’s antiques and vintage fair?

Hundreds of people battled the elements to enjoy a colourful antiques and vintage fair at Ipswich’s Trinity Park.

The 10 year anniversary event had been rescheduled from earlier in the year, after Covid-19 stopped the original date from going ahead.

However nothing could stop the show this time around, despite the weather trying its hardest.

Like many businesses, antiques events and all the dealers who make a living from them have been at a standstill - and sellers could not wait to return and show the people of Ipswich what they have been missing.

Dealers from across the country packed the cattle building as well as outdoor areas, undeterred by the windy, wet weather.

Alongside the antiques event was a drive-in movie event, which boasted a fantastic line-up over four days.

The films featured a wide selection to choose from, including three singalongs - Grease, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

