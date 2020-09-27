E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you spot yourself at Trinity Park’s antiques and vintage fair?

PUBLISHED: 16:48 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 27 September 2020

Brian Pickett from Retro Central at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Brian Pickett from Retro Central at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Hundreds of people battled the elements to enjoy a colourful antiques and vintage fair at Ipswich’s Trinity Park.

A selection of jewellery at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

The 10 year anniversary event had been rescheduled from earlier in the year, after Covid-19 stopped the original date from going ahead.

However nothing could stop the show this time around, despite the weather trying its hardest.

A selection of clothes at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Like many businesses, antiques events and all the dealers who make a living from them have been at a standstill - and sellers could not wait to return and show the people of Ipswich what they have been missing.

Dealers from across the country packed the cattle building as well as outdoor areas, undeterred by the windy, wet weather.

Jim and Donna Watson at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Alongside the antiques event was a drive-in movie event, which boasted a fantastic line-up over four days.

The films featured a wide selection to choose from, including three singalongs - Grease, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Organiser of the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich, Gary Sheridan. Picture: ARCHANT

A selection of jewellery at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Lifeng Forster with a selection of jewellery at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Maureen Gough and Tom Skeet surrounded by a selection of luxurious rugs at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Maureen Gough and Tom Skeet surrounded by a selection of luxurious rugs at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTMaureen Gough and Tom Skeet surrounded by a selection of luxurious rugs at the antiques and vintage fair at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

