Trio accused of attempted robbery due to stand trial

PUBLISHED: 16:03 14 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of two men and a teenager accused of a string of offences including attempted robbery will take place in October.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, May 14 were Gheorghe Dumitru, 20, of London Road, Ipswich, Cristi Bahica, 23, of no fixed address and a 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified because of his age.

All three pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery, assault by beating and assault causing actual bodily harm on November 23 last year.

The 17-year-old and Dumitru also denied damaging property and affray on the same date.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case until September 27 for a further hearing before their trial, which is expected to last five days, on October 14.

