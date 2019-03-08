E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Trio sentenced over drug dealing in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:11 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich woman whose town centre flat was used as a base for supplying drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police went to Charmaine Hindley's flat in Pipers Court in February last year after following a man they had seen carry out a drug deal in Christchurch Park, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In the flat police found three wraps of heroin and six of crack cocaine, plus cling film, scales and telephones containing messages related to drug dealing.

Hindley, 30, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years, a six month curfew and a 40 days rehabilitation.

Also before the court were Leroy Anckor, 26, of no fixed address and Stuart Shewell, 28 of Torquay, who both admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Anckor was jailed for 40 months and Shewell given two years, suspended for two years, 180 hours unpaid work and 30 days rehabilitation.

Sentencing them Judge Emma Peters said: "Class A drug use in Ipswich and Suffolk is a problem and by your actions all three of you have contributed to that problem."

