Former postie's paintings capture Ipswich buildings in unique style

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 6:39 PM March 25, 2021   
Tristan's artwork comes from a unique perspective

- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man who was left wondering what to do after 26 years of service to Royal Mail has found success in selling unique paintings of Ipswich buildings.

Tristan Bolton was a postman in Ipswich for more than two decades.

However, as the Covid pandemic hit, the daily changes imposed on the job were beyond what he could cope with as someone on the autistic spectrum.

The 50-year-old went on sick leave for a while, before deciding to leave for good.

He rediscovered his artistic flair, realising there was an interest in his work.

Ipswich artist Tristan Bolton

- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I went to art college in Leeds and then went to Suffolk College to do graphic design," he said.

"Initially I started drawing cars for people, which progressed into drawing the Trident cars, which were built in Ipswich in the 70s.

"I thought it would be nice to draw the Tridents near nice-looking buildings that were close to the factory site.

"A friend of mine, having seen them, suggested I should concentrate on doing the buildings because she thought they looked so cool. So I did."

Ipswich's Cornhill

- Credit: Tristan Bolton

Tristan originally drew Trident cars around Ipswich, before a friend suggested focusing more on the buildings

- Credit: Tristan Bolton

The father-of-three's artwork is now being displayed in Hullaballoo Cafe in St Peter's Street.

It has begun to catch the eyes of passers-by, even though there has been a lower footfall through the town during lockdown.

The paintings and drawings are captured as if they were from a fisheye lens, with the bottom of the building appearing smaller than the top.

Tristan also features a sun in the background of most pictures, something he says was inspired by the anime and cartoon artwork from his teenage years.

"I was drawing every so often before l left Royal Mail," he added. "Afterwards, it was just something to occupy my time.

"But then some people at the pub quite liked them and asked if I would do a some for them and it became a sort of therapy for me.

"I have had a lot of encouragement from friends and had quite a few commissions now, often for a house or business building."

Each piece of artwork is unique and he doesn't intend on making any prints, so they are also all one-offs.

To see more of Tristan's work or place a commission, follow his Instagram @flamineck2020 

Some of Tristan's work is now exhibited at Hullabaloo Cafe in St Peter's Street

- Credit: Tristan Bolton

The Woolpack Pub in Ipswich

- Credit: Tristan Bolton

Leisure Landmarks
Ipswich News

