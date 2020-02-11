E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Truck smashes into pole by Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 12:48 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 11 February 2020

A truck has smashed into the central reservation on Duke Street, by the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: JULIE KEMP

A truck has smashed into the central reservation in Duke Street Ipswich, causing extensive damage to a bollard and the vehicle.

A truck has smashed into the central reservation In Duke Street, by the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: JULIE KEMPA truck has smashed into the central reservation In Duke Street, by the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: JULIE KEMP

Suffolk police were called at 10.30am and are currently attending the incident, outside the Premier convenience store.

They have confirmed that the driver of the truck, a man, has been safely removed from the vehicle and that he is uninjured.

Suffolk Highways are on the scene and the street has been closed whilst they deal with the recovery and clear the area.

