Trump rally uses song by Ipswich's Nik Kershaw without permission

Famed Ipswich artist Nik Kershaw has hit out at an American politician after he used one of his chart-topping songs at a Trump rally.

Nevada Republican Party chairman Michael J. McDonald played 'I am the One and Only' as he walked on stage at former US President Donald Trump's most recent Save America Rally.

Singer-songwriter Nik Kershaw - who wrote the UK chart-topper, which also made the Billboard US top 10 - tagged the politician in a tweet, saying: "Dude. I wrote this song.

"I do not endorse you, Trump, your views or your ideology and deeply resent your use of this song as your walk-on music.

"Kindly cease and desist."

The Ipswich-born star also tagged musician Chesney Hawkes who released the song on his 1991 album 'Buddy's Song'.

He tweeted: "I am the original artist and 100% agree with @NikKershaw."

The Republican Party chairman was a guest speaker at Trump's rally which took place on Saturday, October 8.