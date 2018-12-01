Fraudsters threatened vulnerable man with jail if he didn’t withdraw £13,000 from bank, staff reveal

The incident took place at the TSB branch in Stowmarket. Picture: THINKSTOCK Highwaystarz-Photography

A vulnerable customer tried to withdraw £13,000 from a Suffolk bank after being threatened with jail and a hefty £50,000 fine by scammers, it has been revealed.

Luckily, eagle-eyed staff at the TSB branch in Stowmarket spotted something was unusual and prevented the fraud - but are highlighting the incident in a bid to raise awareness about fraud in the county.

The branch, in Market Place, is hosting a series of workshops at its premises to help people understand the issue and stop themselves becoming victims.

Andrew Lisette, manager of the TSB Stowmarket branch, said he was “saddened to hear about more customers and members of the community being targeted and too often becoming victims of fraud”.

“One story which always sticks with me is a vulnerable customer who came into branch wanting to withdraw £13,000.

“It seemed out of character and after some delicate questioning it transpired they were a victim of a scam claiming to be the HMRC and had been told they would be fined £50,000 or sent to jail if they didn’t follow instructions.

“We used the Banking Protocol to support the customer and save their money.”

The Banking Protocol, in place since October last year, is a scheme aimed at identifying and protecting potential fraud victims when they visit a bank or building society branch.

