Fraudsters threatened vulnerable man with jail if he didn’t withdraw £13,000 from bank, staff reveal

01 December, 2018 - 15:35
The incident took place at the TSB branch in Stowmarket. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The incident took place at the TSB branch in Stowmarket. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Highwaystarz-Photography

A vulnerable customer tried to withdraw £13,000 from a Suffolk bank after being threatened with jail and a hefty £50,000 fine by scammers, it has been revealed.

Luckily, eagle-eyed staff at the TSB branch in Stowmarket spotted something was unusual and prevented the fraud - but are highlighting the incident in a bid to raise awareness about fraud in the county.

The branch, in Market Place, is hosting a series of workshops at its premises to help people understand the issue and stop themselves becoming victims.

Andrew Lisette, manager of the TSB Stowmarket branch, said he was “saddened to hear about more customers and members of the community being targeted and too often becoming victims of fraud”.

READ MORE: How to prevent yourself becoming a victim of fraud

“One story which always sticks with me is a vulnerable customer who came into branch wanting to withdraw £13,000.

“It seemed out of character and after some delicate questioning it transpired they were a victim of a scam claiming to be the HMRC and had been told they would be fined £50,000 or sent to jail if they didn’t follow instructions.

“We used the Banking Protocol to support the customer and save their money.”

The Banking Protocol, in place since October last year, is a scheme aimed at identifying and protecting potential fraud victims when they visit a bank or building society branch.

Read more on the scale of fraud in Suffolk on our website tomorrow.

Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

52 minutes ago Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Neighbours have reacted with shock after a man was arrested suspicion of murder following a woman’s death in an Ipswich home.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

13:33 Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Ipswich.

Wet spell looks set to continue, with more rain predicted in coming days

52 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Wet weather looks likely to continue over the coming days. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

It’s been a wet weekend so far - so what does the weather have in store tonight and tomorrow?

Gallery Festive scenes shared on Instagram this week by photographers around Suffolk

12:40 Judy Rimmer
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas is in the air - and people have been busy uploading festive photos. Here are some from around the area which have been shared in the last seven days.

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

09:28 Will Jefford
Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two houses on the same street are under closure orders in Ipswich after council and police workers took an unprecedented move to prevent anti-social behaviour and drug activity.

Ten Suffolk towns to benefit from ‘revolutionary’ £12million high-speed internet network

09:12 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chris Bally said the scheme marked continued investment in the county's network Picture: DAVID GARRAD

A multi-million pound scheme will bring a high-speed fibre network to 10 towns across Suffolk - in a project which leaders believe will be “revolutionary” for the region.

Slick, smooth, Billy Ocean wows Suffolk audiences with sensational show

07:25 Nigel Pickover
Billy Ocean

Evergreen and doughty Billy too - living up to the ‘tough’ part of one of his biggest hits, When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going.

Fears raised during public meeting over sex offenders at prison

11:50 Will Jefford
Members of the community came to meeting to raise their concerns about having sex offenders at Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: JUDI HALLETT

Residents have voiced their concerns about the introduction of convicted sex offenders to Hollesley Bay prison at a meeting with their MP.

When and where can you see the Stowmarket Lions Santa Sleigh in 2018?

10:35 Suzanne Day
Will the Stowmarket Lions Santa Sleigh be visiting a street near you? Picture: JONATHAN BROWN

December is finally here and it can only mean one thing - Santa is on his way.

‘It takes a community to protect a child’ - NSPCC speak out about child neglect in Suffolk

10:31 Will Jefford
The NSPCC are looking to inform the public abotu child neglect. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Young people in Suffolk are being taught how to spot the signs that their friends and fellow pupils are being neglected in a bid stop potential abuse.

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty's

Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new bus route is one of our most read stories this week

Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT

Ten Suffolk towns to benefit from 'revolutionary' £12million high-speed internet network

Chris Bally said the scheme marked continued investment in the county's network Picture: DAVID GARRAD

'PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!' And that's an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

A family dining at Frankie and Benny's
