E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tumble dryer fire sparks warning to homeowners

PUBLISHED: 12:39 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 27 January 2020

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews are warning of the dangers of tumble dryers after being called out to a blaze at an Ipswich home.

Two engines from Ipswich attended the tumble dryer fire in Sandpit Close, in the late hours of Sunday evening, suggesting the incident was a "close call".

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Ipswich crews attended a tumble dryer fire last night.

"Thankfully there was not too much damage, but it was a close call. Please help to reduce the risk in your home by cleaning out the filter regularly and avoid overloading."

Two crews were called to the building fire at 9.38pm, with engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street in attendance.

Upon arrival, a tumble dryer was found to be causing the fire.

Crews safely put out the fire and removed the dryer from the property.

A stop time was called on the incident just before 10pm and no other emergency services were required.

There is no indication of the make of the tumble dryer, but fire crews urged homeowners to check whether their smoke alarms were working.

In June 2019, trading standards issued an urgent recall for Whirlpool tumble dryers amid fire safety concerns - with homeowners advised to "unplug them immediately".

More: Suffolk households urged to check tumble dryers amid fire hazard fears

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire service responds to blaze in kitchen of popular Ipswich pub

Suffolk fire service have responded to a kitchen fire at The Arbour House pub in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire service responds to blaze in kitchen of popular Ipswich pub

Suffolk fire service have responded to a kitchen fire at The Arbour House pub in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘It’s been a big turnaround’ – Leiston striker Sands

Leiston striker John Sands, in the thick of the action against Rushall Olympic on Saturday. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

New vintage shop opens at Felixstowe’s Beach Street development

Beach Street, Felixstowe cgi of how the proposed food and retail development, incorporating shipping containers, might look at Mannings Amusements, Felixstowe Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Man arrested after reports of fight outside Suffolk hotel

The Limes Hotel in Needham Market Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH - Giant ship MSC Febe swings round before berthing at Felixstowe on maiden visit

Giant container ship MSC Febe, which has visited Felixstowe on its maiden voyage Picture: ROBIN PRIDMORE

Tumble dryer fire sparks warning to homeowners

Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24