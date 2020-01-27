Tumble dryer fire sparks warning to homeowners

Fire crews are warning of the dangers of tumble dryers after being called out to a blaze at an Ipswich home.

Two engines from Ipswich attended the tumble dryer fire in Sandpit Close, in the late hours of Sunday evening, suggesting the incident was a "close call".

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Ipswich crews attended a tumble dryer fire last night.

"Thankfully there was not too much damage, but it was a close call. Please help to reduce the risk in your home by cleaning out the filter regularly and avoid overloading."

Two crews were called to the building fire at 9.38pm, with engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street in attendance.

Upon arrival, a tumble dryer was found to be causing the fire.

Crews safely put out the fire and removed the dryer from the property.

A stop time was called on the incident just before 10pm and no other emergency services were required.

There is no indication of the make of the tumble dryer, but fire crews urged homeowners to check whether their smoke alarms were working.

In June 2019, trading standards issued an urgent recall for Whirlpool tumble dryers amid fire safety concerns - with homeowners advised to "unplug them immediately".

