Daniel Saunders stabbing: Colchester man arrested over assisting offender

PUBLISHED: 20:20 25 January 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A 20-year-old man from Colchester has been questioned over assisting an offender in connection with the murder of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich.

The man was arrested by Suffolk police today, Friday, and take into custody.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Mr Saunders, 32, died in Turin Street, Ipswich, on December 16, after being stabbed just after 1.50pm.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder in connection with the attack and appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, January 11.

He is remanded in custody pending his next hearing on April 12.

This arrest comes just after police renewed calls for a woman who stopped at the scene and assisted Mr Saunders, who was originally from Surrey, before he died to provide officers with any information she may have.

She is described as aged in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.

An 18-year-old man from Colchester, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on December 20, who was initially bailed until January 18, is currently released under investigation.

Another 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, both also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on December 20, remain under investigation.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on December 16 and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity to contact them.

This includes anyone driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal here.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

