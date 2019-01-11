Teenager appears in court after being charged with murder of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in Turin Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK POLICE

A 17-year-old boy has made his first appearance in court after being charged with murder by police investigating a fatal stabbing in Ipswich last month.

The teenager, from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a brief appearance in custody before magistrates this morning.

He was remanded in youth custody to appear at crown court this afternoon.

Police were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday, December 16, to reports that a man had been stabbed. Daniel Saunders, 32, originally from Surrey, died at the scene of the incident.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday and taken into police custody for questioning before being charged with murder and remanded in custody.

He had been previously arrested in the Clacton area of Essex on Thursday, December 20, and released on bail.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article, namely a machete, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, St Osyth, on December 20.

The teenager spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, and to confirm he understood that he was being remanded in youth custody until this afternoon.

Prosecutor Naomi Turner said the alleged offence was indictable only and must be heard by a judge at the crown court.

Solicitor James Yardy made no further representations and magistrates remanded the boy in custody until a preliminary hearing this afternoon.

Three other teenagers, arrested at the same time, remain on bail or under investigation. They are an 18-year-old man, from Colchester, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on police bail until January 18, and a 17-year-old boy, from the Colchester area, and 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.

Three people – two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – who were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, December 16, are due to answer police bail today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday, December 16, and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity, to make contact. This includes anyone driving through the area with a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Officers are also keen to trace a woman who stopped at the scene and assisted the victim. She is described as aged in her 30s or 40s, speaking with a local accent and driving a people carrier with a sliding door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team by using the online portal.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or through the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.