Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drug and alcohol service rated ‘good’ but test area improvements required

PUBLISHED: 17:55 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:55 13 December 2018

Turning Point, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Turning Point, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A substance misuse service for people across Suffolk has been rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

The Suffolk Recovery Network, operated by Turning Point, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in October.

Inspectors visited the Ipswich Hub, community team in Bury St Edmunds and community treatment centre in Lowestoft, which all offer support to people with drug and alcohol problems in surrounding areas, have needle exchanges, make referrals and offer advice, information and therapies. Turning Point also has a criminal justice team for people released from custody or given a treatment order by the courts.

A report said the CQC found caring and cohesive teams of staff, who went “above and beyond” to maintain contact and encourage engagement. Inspectors spoke to 19 service users, who all gave positive feedback, including some who called the service “lifesaving” and said they would otherwise no longer be around.

Staff completed a comprehensive initial risk assessment for clients at the start of treatment. Risk assessments were regularly reviewed and updated, and the quality of risk assessment was consistently good.

Services were rated ‘good’ for being effective, caring, responsive and well-led, but inspectors found safety improvements were needed.

The CQC found the Bury St Edmunds hub had no hand washing facilities in the urine testing room and that the Ipswich testing area was not fit for purpose, due to its location at the bottom of a stairwell, where service users were seen sitting on the stairs waiting for test results.

Waiting times had improved since inspectors last visited, said the report, with the 21-day target from referral to assessment being met at Lowestoft, and extra support given to the Bury St Edmunds assessment team to offer appointments within 21 days.

Targets were still not being met the Ipswich site, but an action plan to offer more assessments per week was having a positive impact on reducing waiting times.

A Turning Point spokesman said: “We are really pleased to have been awarded an overall ‘good’ rating from the CQC at Suffolk Recovery Network.

“The inspection demonstrates how the values we all hold at Turning Point leads to quality service provision and we have been working closely with the CQC to ensure recommendations are implemented.”

Topic Tags:

Drug and alcohol service rated ‘good’ but test area improvements required

17:55 Tom Potter
Turning Point, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A substance misuse service for people across Suffolk has been rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

17:02 Adam Howlett
94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk’s primary schools have seen a boost in their Key Stage 2 results - although the county is still behind the national average.

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

16:59 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens allegedly showed no reaction when they were told he had died, a court has heard.

Housing support centre to reopen for 47 people seeking accommodation

16:00 Jake Foxford
The Foyer is now set to become a house of multiple occupancy as private rented housing, with communal living spaces and private rooms Picture: SU ANDERSON

An ex-housing support centre in Ipswich will be revitalised to provide 47 rooms in the town after the borough council approved plans for a new development.

Hospice charity shop burgled

15:44 Dominic Moffitt
The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars who broke into the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Ipswich stole around £300.

Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

15:06 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

14:17 Jessica Hill
Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

A commercial parking enforcement company has been criticised for fining lorry drivers trying to serve customers at a distribution park - with claims it is being “unethical” and operating a “mafia-style protection racket”.

‘This literally broke my heart’ Your tributes to Rajang the orangutan

13:29 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo announced the death of one of their beloved residents yesterday. Readers took to social media to express their condolences.

Waxing lyrical with Suffolk candle-makers Ayra Candles

18:07 Jessica Hill
Jenny Hogg and Lina Hogg from Arya Candles. Picture: Penny Morgan

Today the luxury candle market is booming, and while it’s still dominated by giants like Yankee Candle, which takes up 46% of the market, a number of smaller firms are lighting up the sector too - especially in the festive season.

Suffolk households face above-inflation council tax rises next April

16:57 Paul Geater
Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire announced the settlement for councils. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Households in Suffolk could see council tax bills rise by 4.7% next year if the county’s local authorities and police do as the government suggests in its local government settlement.

Most read

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Police re-appeal for help to find missing Ipswich man Andrew Derrett

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide