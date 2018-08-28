WATCH - ‘I saw her in the distance and knew it was her’- Twiglet is found!

Twiglet as now been found Picture: MAX NORMAN

Watch the heartwarming moment Max Norman from Stutton is reunited with his mother’s lost dog Twiglet.

Max. who organising an intensive hunt for the missing Jack Russell terrier, admits he did “lose hope” a few times but “just knew” 15-year-old Twiglet was still alive.

Twiglet went missing from Stutton on Tuesday afternoon and there had been no sign of her for several days.

Max even tried to lure her back with the smell of barbecued sausages.

Then earlier today Max received a phone call from a farmer in Brantham who had seen posters about missing Twiglet and believed he had seen her in a field between a river and a railway track.

Twiglet was spotted in a field in Brantham Picture: MAX NORMAN

Max said: “I raced off in my Skoda like something out of a police action chase, I think I have broken my exhaust.”

The farmer who had spotted Twiglet through his binoculars showed Max where the missing dog was.

Max said: “I saw her in the distance and knew it was her.”

Twiglet, who lost a lot of weight whilst she was missing, is now home with Max’s mother.

Max said his mother is delighted that Twiglet has been found and he is extremely grateful to the farmer and everyone else who searched for Twiglet.

Be sure to watch the moment when an emotional Max chases across a field to reach his family’s beloved pet.