Sell out Twilight 10k returns to Ipswich with brand new route

Thousands of people are set to "race against the sun" across Ipswich for the Twilight 10k road race - which will start and end at Portman Road.

The race will return to the town on Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm, with the aim of beating the sunset and bringing people out into the streets to show their support of local runners.

This year, the Twilight 10k has a brand new course and is already at full capacity, following the sell-out success of 2018.

Carl Ashton, the race organiser, said he hopes that the people of Ipswich will come out and show their support - with nearly 3,000 spectators lining the streets in 2018.

He said: "We started off with 800 runners in 2015 and very quickly the event has grown to become a huge success in the town.

"We have thousands of supporters and spectators every year, and I hope that we will see the same crowds cheering people on this year."

The course, which was invented by the Ipswich Jaffa running club back in 2015, also hosted a smaller 5k route back in May this year.

Both events are known for being fast courses - with participants heading out to try and improve on their personal best.

Speaking of this year's route, Mr Ashton added: "The new course is slightly flatter than the old one, so it will be interesting to see how people get on."

In previous years the race has kicked off at Rope Walk outside Suffolk New College, but this year the route will start and end at the home of Ipswich Town Football Club.

The town centre roads used by the event will affect traffic movements adjacent to and around some businesses between 7pm and 9pm, and no traffic will be allowed into the event area during these times.

This is the fifth consecutive year that the Twilight races have taken place, and Mr Ashton says this is partly down to the rise of keen runners.

He added: "Running is a big thing at the moment as many people can relate to it and get involved.

"It has really taken off in recent years, with park runs also becoming increasingly popular. Our event sees people coming from all over the county, not just Ipswich."

The event is now fully booked and no more entries will be accepted.