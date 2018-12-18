Twilight 5k road race in Ipswich is picked to host national championships

Partly Cloudy

18 December, 2018 - 16:30
Twilight runners take part in last year's big road race Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

The Ipswich Twilight 5k race has been chosen by Athletics England to host the national 5k championships - with one top runner saying he looks to smash the British record at the event.

Hundreds of runners will take to the streets of Ipswich for the Twilight Races Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of runners will take to the streets of Ipswich for the Twilight Races Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

England Athletics made the announcement on its website yesterday - putting Ipswich’s road race among some of the top running events in the country.

Race organisers say hosting Britain’s top athletes will give a boost to the profile of the event, on May 12 - as well as showcasing Suffolk’s county town to a wider audience.

Carl Ashton, race director, said he has been fighting for two years to have Ipswich host the championships.

“I am really pleased about it,” he said. “The reputation of the Twilight 5k has built up so when I asked them this time it was difficult for them to say no.

The Twilight 5k has been selected to host the national championships Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Twilight 5k has been selected to host the national championships Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The other events that have been picked show we are in high esteem. “They include the Great Birmingham Run and the London Marathon.

“They are all big events so to be placed among them is an exciting prospect.

“I have already had one athlete contact me who is currently the fastest 5k runner in the country.

“He has mentioned he will be going for the British record which had stood for 30 years, depending on the conditions.”

Athletics England are also launching a ‘Champions of the Road’ series, which will see competitors gain ranking points for each championship race they take part in.

Other events include the BM10K in Brighton, the City of Preston 5 Miles and the Great SOuth Run in Portsmouth.

Mr Ashton said the announcement was not only a boost to the event, but would help showcase Ipswich.

“What we found with last year’s event is people will travel from across the UK to take part,” he said.

“It’s only anecdotal but I had lots of people say to me “I’ve never been to Ipswich, what a lovely place, I’ll have to come back”.

“While the event at the time does boost Ipswich’s economy, there’s a longer term benefit to the town.”

Charlotte Fisher, England Athletics’ road running Manager said: “We’re delighted to be able to give details of the race series for 2019 with the opportunities that they represent to the endurance and road running community.”

For more on the Twilight 5k see here.

