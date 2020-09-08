New day nursery opens in Ipswich with sensory den and creative play

The new Twizzle Tops Nursery in Cavendish Street opened on Wednesday, September 2. Picture: TWIZZLE TOPS Archant

A new purpose-built day nursery has opened in Ipswich close to the town centre and waterfront.

Nursery manager Laura Sines cut the ribbon to open the Twizzle Tops Ipswich nursery with their first VIP family. Picture: TWIZZLE TOPS Nursery manager Laura Sines cut the ribbon to open the Twizzle Tops Ipswich nursery with their first VIP family. Picture: TWIZZLE TOPS

Twizzle Tops operates nurseries across the East of England as part of Partyman World of Play.

It opened its sixth site in Cavendish Street on Wednesday, September 2.

Catering for children aged between three months and five years old, the nursery offers funded sessions for two, three and four-year-olds.

Laura Sines, nursery manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be opening our sixth nursery of the Twizzle Top group.

“Our vision to be able to offer outstanding childcare in an environment that both children and parents love is in the heart of everything we do.

“The nursery is filled with the latest educational resources including our favourites a sensory dark den, homely role play areas and lots of creative play, such as recreating Van Gogh’s work of art whilst exploring our artist of the month.

“The children love all of the fun and magical opportunities we give them throughout the day such as Twizzle Time – a fun and interactive physical and music session.”

Members at the nursery also have exclusive access to Partyman World of Play, home cooked food and access to the parents app.

Socially distanced tours are being conducted throughout September. To book, visit twizzletops.co.uk