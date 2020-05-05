E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two arrested following Chantry stabbing

PUBLISHED: 14:06 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 May 2020

The attack happened in a property in Marigold Avenue in Chantry Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The attack happened in a property in Marigold Avenue in Chantry Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the back at an address in the Chantry area of Ipswich.

The attack happened at an address in Marigold Avenue around 10.40pm Wednesday, April 29.

Two men are said to have entered the property, where the victim, a man in his 40s, was stabbed below his right shoulder blade and cut on his head.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening or life-changing.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, May 2, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Another man, 34, was arrested on Tuesday morning, May 5, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Those with information which may help Suffolk police in its inquiry should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/23882/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Costa Coffee closes after police called to control huge traffic queues

Costa Coffee at Ipswich's Euro Retail Park has closed after huge queues were seen during lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two arrested following Chantry stabbing

The attack happened in a property in Marigold Avenue in Chantry Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

37 complaints made about Ipswich firms amid social distancing concerns during lockdown

The majority of Ipswich businesses have closed their offices - but Ipswich council has received some complaints over concerns on social distancing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Congregations growing as thousands attend church online

The Rev Amy Key, of St Augustine’s Church in Ipswich, has turned to livestreaming services during the lockdown. Picture: MATT KEY

Ipswich Town extend contracts of four young first-team players

Andre Dozzell was due to be out of contract on June 30. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24