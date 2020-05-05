Two arrested following Chantry stabbing
PUBLISHED: 14:06 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:06 05 May 2020
Archant
Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the back at an address in the Chantry area of Ipswich.
The attack happened at an address in Marigold Avenue around 10.40pm Wednesday, April 29.
Two men are said to have entered the property, where the victim, a man in his 40s, was stabbed below his right shoulder blade and cut on his head.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening or life-changing.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, May 2, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Another man, 34, was arrested on Tuesday morning, May 5, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Those with information which may help Suffolk police in its inquiry should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/23882/20.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.