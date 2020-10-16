Two arrested, cash and drugs seized after police search Ipswich address
PUBLISHED: 21:02 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:02 16 October 2020
Suffolk police have arrested two people, including a teenager, on county lines related offences in Ipswich.
At 10am this morning (Friday October 16) police from the South Scorpion team and Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) executed a warrant at an address on St Helen’s Street in Ipswich.
Officers seized class A drugs believed to be worth £1500 and approximately £1000 in cash.
A 49-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs and money laundering.
Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
